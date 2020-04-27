Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Astellas Pharma Inc.    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astellas Pharma : and Harvard Establish Strategic Research Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

-Collaboration supports advancement of Astellas drug discovery research and Harvard biomedical research in a range of therapeutic areas-

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2020 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., 'Astellas') and Harvard University (President: Lawrence S. Bacow, J.D., M.P.P., Ph.D., 'Harvard') have established a three-year strategic research alliance to support multiple, multi-year research projects initiated by faculty at Harvard, focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutics and technologies of mutual interest.

The alliance will provide crucial support to future collaborative research efforts when the academic laboratories return to regular activities following the significant disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new alliance, Astellas will issue one or more 'challenges' based on Astellas' research scopes to inspire research proposals by Harvard faculty, a number of which will then be selected by Astellas for project funding based on strong scientific rationale and projected impact on value for patients. Projects may span a range of developmental stages, from early investigations into the biological mechanisms of disease, to the identification of possible therapeutic targets, or to the generation and validation of new therapeutic entities.

'Academic-industry collaboration is vital to the advancement of biomedical discovery and to ensure that promising new therapies are developed to their fullest potential,' said Vivian Berlin, Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships in Harvard Office of Technology Development. 'This research alliance with Astellas will not only provide important funding to Harvard labs but will also expand our scientific community of collaborators to make progress against major challenges in human health and medicine. Alliances like this spur creativity and drive rapid innovation for the benefit of patients in need.'

'We are delighted to build upon our successful collaborations with Harvard by establishing this broader strategic research alliance,' said Akihiko Iwai, Ph.D., President of Drug Discovery Research at Astellas. 'Astellas has a long-standing commitment to the Boston-area life sciences ecosystem, with a rich source of world-class institutions and talent dedicated to turning innovative science into value for patients. Through this research alliance, we aim to incorporate the latest scientific innovation into our R&D pipeline to accelerate our drug discovery efforts from early-stage through to clinical stage in areas that match with our strategic focus. '

Under the new research alliance, projects may be selected from labs across Harvard University; the request for proposals will be circulated widely, at a later date. Astellas and Harvard are determined to initiate this alliance effort to explore new collaborative research opportunities even in these challenging times.

Click below for a copy of the full press release

Disclaimer

Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 00:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
08:08pASTELLAS PHARMA : and Harvard Establish Strategic Research Alliance
PU
09:24aASTELLAS PHARMA INC. : - Change of Directors and Organizational Change
AQ
04/21ASTELLAS PHARMA : Announces Acquisition of Nanna
AQ
04/10ASTELLAS PHARMA : Announces Acceptance of XOSPATA for Regulatory Review in China..
AQ
04/06ASTELLAS PHARMA : and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Enter into Agreement to Co-Deve..
AQ
04/05ASTELLAS PHARMA : Three Astellas Research and Production Facilities in Japan Ado..
PU
03/30ASTELLAS PHARMA : Launches its Corporate Website's Science Section
PU
03/30ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24CytomX Therapeutics and Astellas Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop ..
AQ
03/23ASTELLAS PHARMA : CytomX Therapeutics and Astellas Announce Strategic Collaborat..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 275 B
EBIT 2020 257 B
Net income 2020 204 B
Finance 2020 458 B
Yield 2020 2,28%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
EV / Sales2021 2,16x
Capitalization 3 341 B
Chart ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Astellas Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 129,17  JPY
Last Close Price 1 798,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Yasukawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiko Hatanaka Chairman
Chikashi Takeda Senior Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Naoki Okamura Representative Director & Vice President
Tomokazu Fujisawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.1.50%30 292
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.16%408 266
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.65%303 302
PFIZER, INC.-4.59%207 371
MERCK & CO., INC-10.47%205 618
NOVARTIS-6.45%199 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group