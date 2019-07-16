Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Astellas Pharma Inc    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC

(4503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Astellas Pharma : and Seattle Genetics Announce Submission of Biologics License Application to FDA for Enfortumab Vedotin for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

-Submission Based on Pivotal Phase 2 Trial Results Recently Presented at Annual Meeting of American Society of Clinical Oncology-

TOKYO and BOTHELL, Wash., July 16, 2019 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., 'Astellas') and Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced submission of a Biologics License Application for accelerated approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the investigational agent enfortumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have received a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and who have received a platinum-containing chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant, locally advanced or metastatic setting.

The submission is based on results from the first cohort of patients in the EV-201 pivotal phase 2 clinical trial that were presented as a late-breaking abstract at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in June. Enfortumab vedotin is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets Nectin-4, a protein that is highly expressed in urothelial cancers.i

'There are limited treatment options for patients with advanced urothelial cancer, and we are encouraged by the results observed in the pivotal trial for enfortumab vedotin,' said Andrew Krivoshik, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head at Astellas.

'There is an urgent need for new therapies for patients with advanced urothelial cancer, and we look forward to working with our partner Astellas and the FDA on the review of this application,' said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seattle Genetics.

Based on preliminary results from a phase 1 trial (EV-101), the FDA granted enfortumab vedotin Breakthrough Therapy designation for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer whose disease has progressed during or following checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

A global, randomized phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial (EV-301) is ongoing and is intended to support global registrations. Another ongoing trial, EV-103, is evaluating enfortumab vedotin in earlier lines of treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, including in combination with pembrolizumab and/or platinum chemotherapy in newly diagnosed patients as well as patients whose cancer progressed from earlier-stage disease.

Disclaimer

Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 23:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
07:55pASTELLAS PHARMA : and Seattle Genetics Announce Submission of Biologics License ..
PU
07/09ASTELLAS PHARMA : Launch of Smyraf® Tablets - Provides a new therapeutic option ..
PU
06/26ASTELLAS PHARMA : Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for the Eighth Consecutive Yea..
PU
06/18ASTELLAS PHARMA : Hypercholesterolemia drug repatha® sc injection receives suppl..
PU
06/11ASTELLAS PHARMA : Otsuka enters the API business after Astellas asset acquisitio..
AQ
06/04SEATTLE GENETICS : and Astellas Announce Antibody-Drug Conjugate Enfortumab Vedo..
AQ
06/03ASTELLAS PHARMA : and Seattle Genetics Announce Antibody-Drug Conjugate Enfortum..
PU
05/31ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. : - U.S. FDA Approves Supplemental New Drug Application Add..
AQ
05/27ASTELLAS PHARMA INC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
05/21ASTELLAS PHARMA : Oncology Announces C-3 Prize Call for Entries to Award $200,00..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 237 B
EBIT 2020 237 B
Net income 2020 189 B
Finance 2020 419 B
Yield 2020 2,65%
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
EV / Sales2021 1,90x
Capitalization 2 910 B
Chart ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
Duration : Period :
Astellas Pharma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 933,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 543,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Yasukawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiko Hatanaka Chairman
Chikashi Takeda Chief Financial Officer
Mitsunori Matsuda General Manager-Pharmaceutical Technology
Tomokazu Fujisawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC11.73%27 211
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.07%372 000
PFIZER-2.86%238 617
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.57%233 930
ROCHE HOLDING10.11%233 930
MERCK AND COMPANY5.95%208 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About