MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Astellas Pharma Inc.

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes for $3 billion in gene therapy push

0
12/02/2019 | 09:05pm EST

Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc on Monday agreed to buy Audentes Therapeutics Inc for approximately $3 billion in cash as it looks to bolster its pipeline of genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases.

The deal points to drugmakers' growing interest in gene therapies, one of the hottest areas of drug research.

Gene therapies aim to correct certain diseases by replacing the missing or mutated version of a gene found in a patient's cells with healthy copies. With the potential to cure devastating illnesses in a single dose, drugmakers say they justify prices well above $1 million per patient.

Audentes' investigational drug, AT132, is being developed to treat a rare genetic neuromuscular disorder, which results in extreme muscle weakness, respiratory failure and in some cases early death.

"Audentes has developed a robust pipeline of promising product candidates which are complementary to our existing pipeline, including its lead program AT132," Astellas Chief Executive Kenji Yasukawa said in a press release.

Astellas' offer of $60 per share represents a 110% premium to the Monday close of San Francisco-based Audentes. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $3 billion including the purchase of all common shares, options, restricted stock units and other securities.

The company is aiming to seek FDA approval for the drug in mid-2020.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, the companies said in a statement. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval including U.S. antitrust clearance.

Shares in Astellas, Japan's second-largest drugmaker by sales, fell 1.5% on Tuesday in Tokyo, compared with a 0.8% decline in the broader market <.N225>.

The deal also marks the latest consolidation in the industry which saw Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd purchase Britain's Shire for $59 billion.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, is Astellas' financial adviser while Covington & Burling LLP is the company's legal counsel.

Centerview Partners LLC is acting as financial adviser to Audentes and Fenwick & West LLP is its legal counsel.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru and Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. 1.63% 1898 End-of-day quote.37.44%
AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. -1.45% 28.61 Delayed Quote.34.19%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 0.81% 4491 End-of-day quote.24.06%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 262 B
EBIT 2020 264 B
Net income 2020 211 B
Finance 2020 429 B
Yield 2020 2,15%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
EV / Sales2021 2,38x
Capitalization 3 555 B
Technical analysis trends ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 033,33  JPY
Last Close Price 1 898,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Yasukawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiko Hatanaka Chairman
Chikashi Takeda Senior Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Naoki Okamura Representative Director & Vice President
Tomokazu Fujisawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.37.44%32 152
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.54%361 856
ROCHE HOLDING AG26.62%263 341
MERCK AND COMPANY14.10%221 959
PFIZER-11.75%213 174
NOVARTIS23.92%208 517
Categories
