General Announcement::DEREGISTRATION OF A DORMANT SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

The Board of Directors of ASTI Holdings Limited (the 'Company') wishes to announce the recent deregistration of a dormant and wholly-owned subsidiary company of the Company, EMERALD PRECISION ENGINEERING PTE. LTD. ('Emerald'), from the company registers of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

The deregistration of Emerald is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings and net tangible asset per share of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

Dato' Michael Loh Soon Gnee

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

ASTI Holdings Limited

12 February 2020

