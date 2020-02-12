Log in
ASTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

ASTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ATIH)
News 
General Announcement

General Announcement::DEREGISTRATION OF A DORMANT SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

02/12/2020 | 04:15am EST
The Board of Directors of ASTI Holdings Limited (the 'Company') wishes to announce the recent deregistration of a dormant and wholly-owned subsidiary company of the Company, EMERALD PRECISION ENGINEERING PTE. LTD. ('Emerald'), from the company registers of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

The deregistration of Emerald is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings and net tangible asset per share of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

Dato' Michael Loh Soon Gnee
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
ASTI Holdings Limited
12 February 2020

Disclaimer

ASTI Holdings Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:13:01 UTC
