General Announcement::DEREGISTRATION OF A DORMANT SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

The Board of Directors of ASTI Holdings Limited (the 'Company') wishes to announce the recent deregistration of a dormant and wholly-owned subsidiary company of the Company, EMERALD PRECISION ENGINEERING PTE. LTD. ('Emerald'), from the company registers of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.
The deregistration of Emerald is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings and net tangible asset per share of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.
By Order of the Board
Dato' Michael Loh Soon Gnee
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
ASTI Holdings Limited
12 February 2020
