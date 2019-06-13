ASTM : Italian motorway companies ASTM, SIAS agree to merge

ASTM, which currently holds 63.4% of SIAS, is 58.8% owned by Nuova Argo Finanziaria, a holding company which is owned by private equity Ardian and Italy's Gavio group.

As part of the deal, ASTM will launch a takeover bid for 5% of SIAS capital at 17.5 euros a share.

SIAS shares closed at 17.23 euros on Thursday.

At the end of the merger operation, and if the takeover bid is successful, Nuova Argo Finanziaria will own 40.56% of the new group's capital.

ASTM was advised by JP Morgan and UniCredit while SIAS was advised by Mediobanca

(This story corrects paragraph 5 to show capital owned by Nuovo Argo after merger will be 40.56% and not 43.598%)

