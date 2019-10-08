Aston Bay : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V: BAY; OTCQB: ATBHF) ('Aston Bay' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the 'Offering'), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange'), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The Offering will consist of units (the 'Units') at a price of $0.08 per Unit. The Company intends to close the Offering during the month of October 2019.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one full warrant (a 'Warrant') entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share (the 'Warrant Share') of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will be subject to acceleration provisions when the volume weighted average trading price is greater than $0.30 for 10 consecutive trading days.

The Company anticipates that current insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Subject to Exchange approval, finder's fees may be paid to persons who introduce the Company to investors.

Should Aston Bay complete this Offering, it will permit the Company to proceed with a planned exploration program on the Company's Buckingham Gold Property in Virginia, USA. The program plans include a drill campaign this fall. The proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Shares and Warrant Shares acquired by the placees will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of completion of the Offering, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for gold and base metal deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration directed by Chief Geologist Dr. David Broughton, the award-winning co-discoverer of Kamoa-Kakula and Flatreef, in conjunction with the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona.

The Company has also acquired the exclusive rights to an integrated dataset over certain prospective private lands at the Blue Ridge Project and has signed agreements with timber and land companies which grants the company the option to lease the mineral rights to 11,065 acres of land located in central Virginia. These lands are located within a copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver mineralized belt, prospective for sedimentary exhalative (SEDEX) and Broken Hill (BHT) type base metal deposits, as well as Carolina slate belt gold deposits. Don Taylor, who led the predecessor company to Blue Ridge and assembled the dataset, has joined the Company's Advisory Board and will be directing the Company's exploration activities for the Blue Ridge Project. The Company is actively exploring the Buckingham Gold Project in Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands in the area.

The Company is also 100% owner of the 1,024,345-acres (414,537-hectares) Aston Bay Property located on western Somerset Island, Nunavut, which neighbours Teck's profitable, past-producing Polaris (Pb-Zn) Mine just 200km to the north. The Aston Bay Property hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit with drill-confirmed presence of sediment-hosted copper and zinc mineralization.

The Company's public disclosure documents are available on www.sedar.com.

