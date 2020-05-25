Log in
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
Aston Martin CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief -FT

05/25/2020

--Andy Palmer, chief executive of luxury car maker Aston Martin, will leave the company as part of a reorganization aimed at restoring the business, the Financial Times reports, citing two unnamed sources.

--Aston Martin is set to announce Tuesday that Mr. Palmer will be replaced by Tobias Moers, currently head of Mercedes' AMG arm, the FT reports.

--Shares in Aston Martin have declined by more than 90% since its initial public offering in 2018, as oversupply to its dealerships and poor demand for its Vantage model weighed on performance, the FT says.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2AQgdUv

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

EPS Revisions
