Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Director/PDMR Shareholding ●
02/14/2020 | 11:01am EST
14 February 2020
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
Notification of transactions by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (the '
Company') announces the following transactions by a Director, PDMR and/or person closely associated with them notified to the Company.
Enquiries:
Investors and Analysts
Charlotte Cowley,
Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0)7771 9767
charlotte.cowley@astonmartin.com
Media
Kevin Watters,
Director of Communications
+44 (0)7764 386683
kevin.watters@astonmartin.com
Grace Barnie,
Corporate Communications Manager
+44 (0)7880 903490
grace.barnie@astonmartin.com
Toby Bates,
Senior Advisor, Financial Communications
+44 (0)7584 773837
toby.bates1@astonmartin.com
Brunswick
Dan Roberts, Andrew Porter, Diana Vaughton
+44 (0)20 7404 5959 astonmartin@brunswickgroup.com
Notification of transactions by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Venus Holdings Limited
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Shareholder, Person Closely Associated with Amr Ali Abdallah Abouelseoud (Non- Executive Director, Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
b)
LEI
213800167WOVOK5ZC776
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares (ISIN: GB00BFXZC448)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Receipt of shares -Shares received from parties within the Adeem/PW Shareholding Group.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.00
789,596
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
789,596
£3,158,384
e)
Date of the transaction
11
th February 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
Notification of transactions by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Adeem Automotive Manufacturing Company Limited
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Shareholder, Person Closely Associated with Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Aly Elsayed (Non- Executive Director, Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
b)
LEI
213800167WOVOK5ZC776
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares (ISIN: GB00BFXZC448)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares - Shares transferred to ultimate beneficial owners.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.027
11,553,200
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,553,200
£46,524,736.40
e)
Date of the transaction
13
th February 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
Disclaimer
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 16:00:07 UTC
