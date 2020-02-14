Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Director/PDMR Shareholding ●

Log in
02/14/2020

14 February 2020

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

Notification of transactions by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (the 'Company') announces the following transactions by a Director, PDMR and/or person closely associated with them notified to the Company.

Enquiries:

Investors and Analysts

Charlotte Cowley,

Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7771 9767

charlotte.cowley@astonmartin.com

Media

Kevin Watters,

Director of Communications

+44 (0)7764 386683

kevin.watters@astonmartin.com

Grace Barnie,

Corporate Communications Manager

+44 (0)7880 903490

grace.barnie@astonmartin.com

Toby Bates,

Senior Advisor, Financial Communications

+44 (0)7584 773837

toby.bates1@astonmartin.com

Brunswick

Dan Roberts, Andrew Porter, Diana Vaughton

+44 (0)20 7404 5959 astonmartin@brunswickgroup.com

Notification of transactions by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Venus Holdings Limited

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Shareholder, Person Closely Associated with Amr Ali Abdallah Abouelseoud (Non- Executive Director, Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

b)

LEI

213800167WOVOK5ZC776

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares (ISIN: GB00BFXZC448)

b)

Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares -Shares received from parties within the Adeem/PW Shareholding Group.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.00

789,596

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

789,596

£3,158,384

e)

Date of the transaction

11th February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Notification of transactions by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Adeem Automotive Manufacturing Company Limited

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Shareholder, Person Closely Associated with Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Aly Elsayed(Non- Executive Director, Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

b)

LEI

213800167WOVOK5ZC776

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares (ISIN: GB00BFXZC448)

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares - Shares transferred to ultimate beneficial owners.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.027

11,553,200

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,553,200

£46,524,736.40

e)

Date of the transaction

13th February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 16:00:07 UTC
