Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Director/PDMR Shareholding ●

14 February 2020

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

Notification of transactions by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (the 'Company') announces the following transactions by a Director, PDMR and/or person closely associated with them notified to the Company.

Enquiries:

Investors and Analysts Charlotte Cowley, Director of Investor Relations +44 (0)7771 9767 charlotte.cowley@astonmartin.com Media Kevin Watters, Director of Communications +44 (0)7764 386683 kevin.watters@astonmartin.com Grace Barnie, Corporate Communications Manager +44 (0)7880 903490 grace.barnie@astonmartin.com Toby Bates, Senior Advisor, Financial Communications +44 (0)7584 773837 toby.bates1@astonmartin.com Brunswick Dan Roberts, Andrew Porter, Diana Vaughton +44 (0)20 7404 5959 astonmartin@brunswickgroup.com

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Venus Holdings Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Shareholder, Person Closely Associated with Amr Ali Abdallah Abouelseoud (Non- Executive Director, Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc b) LEI 213800167WOVOK5ZC776 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares (ISIN: GB00BFXZC448) b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of shares -Shares received from parties within the Adeem/PW Shareholding Group. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.00 789,596 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 789,596 £3,158,384 e) Date of the transaction 11th February 2020 f) Place of the transaction Off Market

