Aston Martin Lagonda Global : H1 2020 Results - Presentation

Continued capital investment to support new models
Particularly DBX in H1; Capex £162m
Working capital outflow
Payables £110m and inventory £30m
Non- cash accounting adjustment relating to the timing of variable marketing expense accruals for the US region
Restated 2019 balance sheet and income statement
Impact is a reduction to EBIT of £15.3m in 2019
H1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Total Retails 1
(Units)
1,770
H1 2020
H1 2019
2,996
Total Wholesales2
(Units)
H1 2020
895
H1 2019
2,442
Revenues 3
(£m)
H1 2020
146
H1 2019
406
Adjusted EBITDA
(£m)
H1 2020
(89)
H1 2019
21
Capital Expenditure
(£m)
H1 2020
162
H1 2019
162
Free Cash Flow
4
(£m)
H1 2020
(371)
H1 2019
(161)
Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) Total retails are
7 dealer sales to customers (some specials are direct to customer); (2) Total wholesales are company sales to dealers (some specials are direct to customers); (3) 2019 has been restated; (4) Operating cash flows less cash interest and capex
TOTAL WHOLESALES 895 (63%); TOTAL RETAILS 1,770 (41%)
Total wholesales by model
(Units)
1
Other: 15
(82%)
GT: 596
(59%)
Total wholesales by geography
Specials: 1
(78%)
(97%)
(60%)
(51%)
(61%)
China (74%)
Sport: 283
(67%)
700
565
490
687
280
275
191
149
Americas
UK
EMEA ex.UK
APAC
H1 2019
H1 2020
Wholesale change by region
Wholesale ASP (£k)
Retails
2,996
145
124
1,770
2,907
139
121
1,763
2
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Core
Total
Core
Total
Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; wholesales are company
sales to dealers (1) Other consists of prior generation models including 10 Rapide AMRs; GT is DB11 + DBS Superleggera; Sport is Vantage;
(2) 2019 has been restated
Total retails: (41%)
Dealer Inventory: 869-unit reduction
REVENUE DECLINE REFLECTS STRATEGIC ACTIONS AND COVID-19 DISRUPTIONS
(£m)
1
406
2
3
(242)
(9)
(2)
(7)
146
4
H1 20191
Sale of vehicles
Sale of parts
Servicing of
Brand and motorsport
H1 2020
vehicles
Sale of vehicles
Lower wholesales primarily due to strategic destock and Covid-19 impact, fewer Specials and decreased ASP
Sale of parts
Decreased due to Covid-19 restricting dealer operations
Servicing of vehicles
Limited capacity for restorations, while team focused on production of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation specials
Brand and motorsport
Reduced race car sales year-on-year due to deferral of races
Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) 2019 has been
restated
STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING REDUCES PROFITS DESPITE TIGHT OPERATIONAL COST CONTROL
(£m)
PBT Analysis
5.4%
n.m.
£m
H1 2020
H1 2019
19
Restated
41
21
Adjusted EBITDA
(89)
21
25
D&A
(57)
(57)
(89)
Adjusted EBIT
(146)
(36)
(17)
(147)
11
(2)
1
Net financing expense
(68)
(35)
3
Other expense2
3
Wholesales
Mix & Price
Other gross
Net operating
FX
H1 2020 adj
H1 2019 adj
H1 2019 adj
EBITDA
EBITDA (pre
margin
expenses
EBITDA
other income)
Margin
Adjusted PBT
(214)
(71)
EBITDA decline driven by strategic plan to lower wholesales to
1 reset to luxury positioning, exacerbated by Covid-19
Continued retail and customer financing support to drive retails, relative proportion of retails to wholesales (c.2x) and lower Specials weighed on ASP
Net operating expenses
3
D&A broadly unchanged year on year
Same core models as prior year and only one Special
Net financing expense of £68m
2 Re-phased marketing spend and c. £10m of furlough credits more than offset incremental St Athan costs (c. £3m)
4 Increased interest payments given full six months of $190m notes and $150m of notes issued in H2 2019 (£44m) and £20m adverse FX
10 Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) excluded adjusting item of £7m; (2) Intellectual Property provision realised in H1 2019; (3) 2019 is restated
H1 WEIGHTING OF INVESTMENT PRIOR TO DBX DELIVERIES FROM JULY; FREE CASH OUTFLOW OF £371m1
(£m)
142
(93)
(7)
(228)
PBT 1
Add back D&A/other non-
Tax Paid
Cash loss after tax
cash
1PBT
2Add backs
Loss primarily due to
Key items include:
decline in revenue
- D&A £57m
- £(260)m
- Net financing expense £68m
(30)
(162)
Net Interest
CAPEX
3Net Interest
Cash interest items:
£2m of interest received
£(31)m of interest paid
(371)
(86)
Working Capital
Free Cash Flow2
4Working Capital
Payables £(110)m
Inventory £(30)m
Receivables £51m
Deposits £3m
Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) PBT after
adjusting items (£14m) (2) Operating cash flows less cash interest and capex
SECURED ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY, SUCCESSFULLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF C. £688m1
(£m)
628
47
(6)
359
(9)
(20)
(2)
108
988
(252)
(371)
751
2
Net debt 3
Cash balance
Free Cash Flow
Cash inflow from
Effect of ex. rates on
Cash balance
SSN FV
Banks Loans &
Inventory
Lease Liabilities Net Change in
Net debt
31-Dec-19
financing activities
cash and cash
30-Jun-20
31-Dec-19
movement
Overdrafts
Financing
Cash
30-Jun-20
equivalents
Financing
Net Debt / Cash
1
Placing and equity raise
£171m placing in March and £365m equity raise in April
£536m
5 £688m1 gross raise contributed to total £252m cash inflow
Cash inflow from financing £628m includes £20m outflow from reduced inventory financing
2
Non-pre-emptive equity raise
26 June - equity raise
3
Delayed draw notes
DDN senior secured notes due 2022 at 12% coupon in July (Q3)
Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan
4 Scheme
Received approval for a CLBILS loan completed 23 July 2020
£152m
4
$68m
£20m
6 Cash at 30 June £359m up from £108m at December 2019
Proforma net cash of £430m5including DDNs ($68m), CLBILS (£20m) and £5m retail element of June equity raise
7 Net debt reduced to £751m at 30 June
Gross debt at 30 June £1,121m; Proforma gross debt of £1,196m
Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; see Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) £147m of 26 June Placing
12 received in H1, remaining £5m in H2; (2) excludes finance interest; (3) Includes lease liabilities; (4) Post H1 raised; (5) Net of c. £10m remaining in fees
2020 RESET TO BUILD SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS
Pace of emergence from Covid-19 and consumer recovery varies by geography
Destock of global dealer network likely to extend well into 2021
>90% of the global dealer network now open
Early signs from China positive
2020 wholesales currently expected to be broadly balanced between sports cars and DBX
Specials in H2 (DB5Goldfinger Continuations and DBS GT Zagatos)
Aston Martin Valkyrie deliveries start 2021
DBX deliveries commenced St Athan ramping build rate
- Positive contribution to H2
Gaydon to resume manufacturing at end of August
- Later than originally planned as balance supply to demand
Rigorous cost control and investment discipline
C. £28m annualised savings in 2021; low single digit £m in H2 2020
FY 2020 capex of c. £260m to deliver new products
E X E C U T I V E C H A I R M A N
LAWRENCE STROLL
STRONG BRAND HERITAGE
<100,000
CARS BUILT IN
OUR HISTORY
107
YEARS OLD (EST. 1913)
$22.5m
1956 ASTON MARTIN DBR1
15
REALISING THE OPPORTUNUTY FOR ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA
Unique luxury brand defined by unparalleled design and beauty
Focus on desirability and scarcity value to build orderbook
Sport/GT (Vantage, DB11 & DBS Superleggera)
SUV (DBX)
Mid-engine(Valhalla & Vanquish)
F1TM team further strengthening brand equity
Operational efficiencies and cost control amplifying financial impact of strategy
World class leadership combining the best of automotive and luxury industries
SPORTS/GT CARS
SPORT
GT
SUPER GT
VANTAGE ROADSTER
DB11 VOLANTE
DBS SUPERLEGGERA VOLANTE
18
19
20
21
2021 FORMULA ONETM TEAM
SIGNIFICANT MARKETING OPPORTUNITY
22 RACES
OPPORTUNITY TO ENGAGE
CUSTOMER BASE
20 DEALERS
IN RACE MARKETS
GLOBAL MARKETING
PLATFORM TO LAUNCH
MID-ENGINE CARS
STRENGTHEN BRAND
>80% OF LUXURY/PREMIUM CAR BUYERS ARE INTERESTED IN F1TM
SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD
STRONG PROGRESS EXECUTING PLAN
ALIGNING COSTS TO DRIVE PROFITABILITY
EXPANDING PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
Rebalancing sports cars; destocking 869-units
New Executive leadership team; combining luxury and automotive
Headcount reduction aligned to lower sports car volumes
Focus on appropriate capital investment
DBX has started deliveries
Mid-engine development started
Income Statement, Cash Flow and Net Debt
£m
H1 2020
H1 2019(1)
Revenue
146.0
406.0
Cost of sales
(148.8)
(259.2)
Gross profit(2)
(2.8)
146.8
Gross margin
n.m.
36.2%
Operating expenses(2)
(142.7)
(164.2)
of which depreciation & amortisation
56.5
57.2
Other Expense
-
(19.0)
Adj. operating loss
(145.5)
(36.4)
Adj. operating loss margin
n.m.
n.m.
Adjusting operating items
(13.8)
(2.5)
Operating loss
(159.3)
(38.9)
Net financing expense
(68.1)
(41.1)
of which adjusting financing items
-
(6.6)
Loss before tax
(227.4)
(80.0)
Taxation
27.6
17.2
Reported net income
(199.8)
(62.8)
Adj. EBITDA
(89.0)
20.8
Adj. EBITDA margin
n.m.
5.1%
Adj. loss before tax
(213.6)
(70.9)
Diluted EPS (pence)
(16.7)
(7.3)
Adjusted diluted EPS (pence)
(15.8)
(6.4)
£m
H1 2020
H1 2019(1)
Net cash generated from operating activities
(179.4)
20.8
Net cash used in investing activities
(159.9)
(159.0)
Net cash inflow from financing activities
597.3
121.0
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(6.5)
(0.5)
Cash not available for short-term use(3)
10.7
-
Net cash outflow
251.5
(17.7)
Cash balance
359.4
126.9
Borrowings
877.0
734.9
Unsecured Loans
-
0.9
Inventory repurchase arrangement
19.5
-
IFRS 16 Lease Liabilities
110.0
111.6
Bank Loans and Overdrafts
114.6
123.1
Net debt
751.0
843.6
Adj. Leverage(4)
n.m.
5.3x
Note: See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) 2019 was restated; (2) Excludes adjusting items; (3) Cash not available for use, but included in leverage calculation
APM reconciliation and Adjusting items
Income Statement reconciliation
£m
H1 2020
H1 2019(1)
(Loss) for the year before tax
(227.4)
(80.0)
Adjusting operating expenses
13.8
2.5
Adjusting finance expenses
-
6.6
Adjusted EBT
(213.6)
(70.9)
Adjusted finance (income)
(1.6)
(3.2)
Adjusted finance expense
69.7
37.7
Adjusted EBIT
(145.5)
(36.4)
Reported depreciation
22.7
24.7
Reported amortisation
33.8
32.5
Adjusted EBITDA
(89.0)
20.8
H1 2020 Adjusting items
£m
Income Statement
Staff incentives
3.3
Settlement arrangements & Incentive Payments
(2.7)
Impairment
(2.0)
Restructuring Costs
(12.4)
Adjusting operating items
(13.8)
Tax on adjusting items
3.6
Total adjusting items
(10.2)
Note: See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) 2019 has been restated
EPS reconciliation
H1 2020
H1 2019(3)
Adjusted Earnings Per Ordinary Share
(200.3)
(63.8)
(Loss) available for equity holders (£m)
Adjusting Items
13.8
9.1
Adjusting items before tax (£m)
(3.6)
(1.4)
Tax on adjusting items (£m)
(190.1)
(56.1)
Adjusted Earnings (£m)
1,203.0
870.4
Basic weighted average number of ordinary share (millions)
(15.8p)
(6.4p)
Adjusted earning per ordinary shares (pence)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Ordinary Share
(190.1)
(86.5)
Adjusted Earnings (£m)
1,203.0
870.4
Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares (million)
(15.8p)
(6.4p)
Adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share (pence)
Note: See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) Excludes adjusting items; (2) Cash not available for use, but included in leverage calculation; (3) 2019 has been restated
H1 Results
£m
Q1-20
Q1-19
Q2-20
Q2-19
H1-20
H1-19
Total wholesale volumes (#)(1)
578
1,057
317
1,385
895
2,442
Revenue
88.8
201.5
57.2
204.5
146.0
406.0
Adj. EBITDA
(38.1)
34.0
(50.9)
(13.2)
(89.0)
20.8
Adj. operating loss
(67.0)
3.5
(78.5)
(39.9)
(145.5)
(36.4)
Operating loss
(67.9)
2.5
(91.4)
(41.4)
(159.3)
(38.9)
Loss before tax
(110.1)
(11.6)
(117.3)
(68.4)
(227.4)
(80.0)
Note: See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) Includes Specials (2) 2019 has been restated
Restatement Summary
£m
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Additional accrual (£m)
8.1
15.0
21.8
29.1
20.3
Impact on EBIT (£m)
5.7
(7.0)
(6.8)
(7.2)
8.8
ASP Total/core (£k)
165/154
129/128
147/126
158/127
113/113
As previously reported ASP total/core (£k)
160/149
134/134
151/130
163/132
98/98
Note: See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) Includes Specials (2) 2019 has been restated
Alternative Performance Measures
Alternative performance measures
In the reporting of financial information, the Directors have adopted various Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"). APMs should be considered in addition to IFRS measurements. The Directors believe that these APMs assist in providing useful information on the underlying performance of the Group, enhance the comparability of information between reporting periods, and are used internally by the Directors to measure the Group's performance.
Adjusted EBT is the loss before tax and adjusting items
Adjusted operating loss is loss from operating activities before adjusting items
Adjusted EBITDA removes depreciation, loss/(profit) on sale of fixed assets and amortisation from adjusted EBIT
Adjusted Earnings Per Share is loss after income tax before adjusting items, divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the reporting period
Net Debt is current and non-current borrowings in addition to inventory financing arrangements, lease liabilities recognised following the adoption of IFRS 16, less cash and cash equivalents, cash held not available for short-term use (the definition of this APM has been updated since 31 December 2019)
Adjusted leverage is represented by the ratio of Net Debt, to the last 12 months adjusted EBITDA (the definition of this APM has been updated since 31 December 2019)
Free cashflow is represented by net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities plus the net cash used in investing activities plus interest paid in the period. Further details and definitions of adjusting items are contained in note 5 of the Interim Financial Statements.
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc ("AML") solely for use at the H1 results analyst and investor meetings being held on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 in connection with a discussion of its H1 2020 results. For purposes of this notice, this "presentation" shall include these slides and any question-and-answer session that follows oral briefings by AML's executives. This presentation is for informational purposes only does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy AML securities. Furthermore, this presentation does not constitute a recommendation to sell or buy AML securities.
No representations or warranties, express or implied, are made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information presented or contained in this presentation. This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management of AML. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance and should not be taken as a representation that trends or activities underlying past performance will continue in the future. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any expected future results in forward-looking statements. These risks may include, for example, changes in the global economic situation, and changes affecting individual markets and exchange rates. AML provides no guarantee that future development and future results actually achieved will correspond to the forward-looking statements included here, and accepts no liability if they should fail to do so. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as at the date of this presentation, and will not publicly release any revisions that may be made to these forward-looking statements, which may result from events or circumstances arising after the date of this presentation. This presentation is confidential and is being delivered to selected recipients only. It may not be reproduced (in whole or in part), distributed or transmitted to any other person. By attending the meeting at which this presentation is being given, you will be deemed to have represented, warranted and undertaken that you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this notice.
