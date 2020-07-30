Aston Martin Lagonda Global : H1 2020 Results - Presentation 0 07/30/2020 | 04:46am EDT Send by mail :

H1 2020 RESULTS S I X M O N T H S E N D E D 3 0 J U N E 2 0 2 0 A G E N D A H1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW STRATEGIC PLAN Q&A APPENDIX 2 E X E C U T I V E C H A I R M A N LAWRENCE STROLL H1 2020: STRONG INITIAL PROGRESS ON STRATEGIC PLAN Rebalancing sports car exclusivity with 869 units destocked across the dealer network Appointment of new Executive leadership team Decisive action taken on costs to align organisation to lower wholesales DBX deliveries started in July and media launch underway Secured additional liquidity successfully raising £688m of new equity 4 C H I E F F I N A N C I A L O F F I C E R KENNETH GREGOR STRATEGIC RESET WHILST NAVIGATING COVID-19 Strategic reset impacting financial results Lower wholesales as reduce dealer stock

High retail and customer financing support Covid-19 impacts Customer (retail) & dealer (wholesale) demand reduced

Manufacturing operations temporarily suspended Continued capital investment to support new models Particularly DBX in H1; Capex £162m Working capital outflow Payables £110m and inventory £30m Non- cash accounting adjustment relating to the timing of variable marketing expense accruals for the US region Restated 2019 balance sheet and income statement

Impact is a reduction to EBIT of £15.3m in 2019 6 H1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS Total Retails 1 (Units) 1,770 H1 2020 H1 2019 2,996 Total Wholesales2 (Units) H1 2020 895 H1 2019 2,442 Revenues 3 (£m) H1 2020 146 H1 2019 406 3 Adjusted EBITDA (£m) H1 2020 (89) H1 2019 21 Capital Expenditure (£m) H1 2020 162 H1 2019 162 Free Cash Flow 4 (£m) H1 2020 (371) H1 2019 (161) Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) Total retails are 7 dealer sales to customers (some specials are direct to customer); (2) Total wholesales are company sales to dealers (some specials are direct to customers); (3) 2019 has been restated; (4) Operating cash flows less cash interest and capex TOTAL WHOLESALES 895 (63%); TOTAL RETAILS 1,770 (41%) Total wholesales by model (Units) 1 Other: 15 (82%) GT: 596 (59%) Total wholesales by geography Specials: 1 (78%) (97%) (60%) (51%) (61%) China (74%) Sport: 283 (67%) 700 565 490 687 280 275 191 149 Americas UK EMEA ex.UK APAC H1 2019 H1 2020 Wholesale change by region Wholesale ASP (£k) Retails 2,996 145 124 1,770 2,907 139 121 1,763 2 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Core Total Core Total 8 Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; wholesales are company sales to dealers (1) Other consists of prior generation models including 10 Rapide AMRs; GT is DB11 + DBS Superleggera; Sport is Vantage; (2) 2019 has been restated Total retails: (41%) Dealer Inventory: 869-unit reduction REVENUE DECLINE REFLECTS STRATEGIC ACTIONS AND COVID-19 DISRUPTIONS (£m) 1 406 2 3 (242) (9) (2) (7) 146 4 H1 20191 Sale of vehicles Sale of parts Servicing of Brand and motorsport H1 2020 vehicles Sale of vehicles Lower wholesales primarily due to strategic destock and Covid-19 impact, fewer Specials and decreased ASP Sale of parts Decreased due to Covid-19 restricting dealer operations Servicing of vehicles Limited capacity for restorations, while team focused on production of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation specials Brand and motorsport Reduced race car sales year-on-year due to deferral of races 9 Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) 2019 has been restated STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING REDUCES PROFITS DESPITE TIGHT OPERATIONAL COST CONTROL (£m) PBT Analysis 5.4% n.m. £m H1 2020 H1 2019 19 Restated 41 21 Adjusted EBITDA (89) 21 25 D&A (57) (57) (89) Adjusted EBIT (146) (36) (17) (147) 11 (2) 1 Net financing expense (68) (35) 3 Other expense2 3 Wholesales Mix & Price Other gross Net operating FX H1 2020 adj H1 2019 adj H1 2019 adj EBITDA EBITDA (pre margin expenses EBITDA other income) Margin Adjusted PBT (214) (71) EBITDA decline driven by strategic plan to lower wholesales to 1 reset to luxury positioning, exacerbated by Covid-19 Continued retail and customer financing support to drive retails, relative proportion of retails to wholesales (c.2x) and lower Specials weighed on ASP Net operating expenses 3 D&A broadly unchanged year on year Same core models as prior year and only one Special Net financing expense of £68m 2 Re-phased marketing spend and c. £10m of furlough credits more than offset incremental St Athan costs (c. £3m) 4 Increased interest payments given full six months of $190m notes and $150m of notes issued in H2 2019 (£44m) and £20m adverse FX 10 Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) excluded adjusting item of £7m; (2) Intellectual Property provision realised in H1 2019; (3) 2019 is restated H1 WEIGHTING OF INVESTMENT PRIOR TO DBX DELIVERIES FROM JULY; FREE CASH OUTFLOW OF £371m1 (£m) 142 (93) (7) (228) PBT 1 Add back D&A/other non- Tax Paid Cash loss after tax cash 1 PBT 2 Add backs Loss primarily due to Key items include: decline in revenue - D&A £57m - £(260)m - Net financing expense £68m (30) (162) Net Interest CAPEX 3 Net Interest Cash interest items: £2m of interest received

£(31)m of interest paid (371) (86) Working Capital Free Cash Flow2 4 Working Capital Payables £(110)m Inventory £(30)m Receivables £51m Deposits £3m 11 Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) PBT after adjusting items (£14m) (2) Operating cash flows less cash interest and capex SECURED ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY, SUCCESSFULLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF C. £688m1 (£m) 628 47 (6) 359 (9) (20) (2) 108 988 (252) (371) 751 2 Net debt 3 Cash balance Free Cash Flow Cash inflow from Effect of ex. rates on Cash balance SSN FV Banks Loans & Inventory Lease Liabilities Net Change in Net debt 31-Dec-19 financing activities cash and cash 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-19 movement Overdrafts Financing Cash 30-Jun-20 equivalents Financing Net Debt / Cash 1 Placing and equity raise £171m placing in March and £365m equity raise in April £536m 5 £688m1 gross raise contributed to total £252m cash inflow Cash inflow from financing £628m includes £20m outflow from reduced inventory financing 2 Non-pre-emptive equity raise 26 June - equity raise 3 Delayed draw notes DDN senior secured notes due 2022 at 12% coupon in July (Q3) Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan 4 Scheme Received approval for a CLBILS loan completed 23 July 2020 £152m 4 $68m £20m 6 Cash at 30 June £359m up from £108m at December 2019 Proforma net cash of £430m5including DDNs ($68m), CLBILS (£20m) and £5m retail element of June equity raise 7 Net debt reduced to £751m at 30 June Gross debt at 30 June £1,121m; Proforma gross debt of £1,196m Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; see Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) £147m of 26 June Placing 12 received in H1, remaining £5m in H2; (2) excludes finance interest; (3) Includes lease liabilities; (4) Post H1 raised; (5) Net of c. £10m remaining in fees 2020 RESET TO BUILD SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS Pace of emergence from Covid-19 and consumer recovery varies by geography Destock of global dealer network likely to extend well into 2021

>90% of the global dealer network now open

Early signs from China positive 2020 wholesales currently expected to be broadly balanced between sports cars and DBX Specials in H2 (DB5 Goldfinger Continuations and DBS GT Zagatos)

Continuations and DBS GT Zagatos) Aston Martin Valkyrie deliveries start 2021 DBX deliveries commenced St Athan ramping build rate - Positive contribution to H2 Gaydon to resume manufacturing at end of August - Later than originally planned as balance supply to demand Rigorous cost control and investment discipline C. £28m annualised savings in 2021; low single digit £m in H2 2020

FY 2020 capex of c. £260m to deliver new products 13 Note: Certain financial data within this presentation has been rounded; see Appendix for more detail on APMs E X E C U T I V E C H A I R M A N LAWRENCE STROLL STRONG BRAND HERITAGE <100,000 CARS BUILT IN OUR HISTORY 107 YEARS OLD (EST. 1913) $22.5m 1956 ASTON MARTIN DBR1 15 REALISING THE OPPORTUNUTY FOR ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA Unique luxury brand defined by unparalleled design and beauty Focus on desirability and scarcity value to build orderbook Sport/GT (Vantage, DB11 & DBS Superleggera)

SUV (DBX)

Mid-engine (Valhalla & Vanquish) F1TM team further strengthening brand equity Operational efficiencies and cost control amplifying financial impact of strategy World class leadership combining the best of automotive and luxury industries 16 SPORTS/GT CARS SPORT GT SUPER GT VANTAGE ROADSTER DB11 VOLANTE DBS SUPERLEGGERA VOLANTE 17 SUV - DBX 18 MID ENGINE - ASTON MARTIN VALKYRIE 19 MID ENGINE - VALHALLA 20 MID ENGINE - VANQUISH 21 2021 FORMULA ONETM TEAM SIGNIFICANT MARKETING OPPORTUNITY 22 RACES OPPORTUNITY TO ENGAGE CUSTOMER BASE 20 DEALERS IN RACE MARKETS GLOBAL MARKETING PLATFORM TO LAUNCH MID-ENGINE CARS STRENGTHEN BRAND >80% OF LUXURY/PREMIUM CAR BUYERS ARE INTERESTED IN F1TM 22 SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD STRONG PROGRESS EXECUTING PLAN ALIGNING COSTS TO DRIVE PROFITABILITY EXPANDING PRODUCT PORTFOLIO Rebalancing sports cars; destocking 869-units New Executive leadership team; combining luxury and automotive Headcount reduction aligned to lower sports car volumes Focus on appropriate capital investment DBX has started deliveries Mid-engine development started 23 Q & A Income Statement, Cash Flow and Net Debt £m H1 2020 H1 2019(1) Revenue 146.0 406.0 Cost of sales (148.8) (259.2) Gross profit(2) (2.8) 146.8 Gross margin n.m. 36.2% Operating expenses(2) (142.7) (164.2) of which depreciation & amortisation 56.5 57.2 Other Expense - (19.0) Adj. operating loss (145.5) (36.4) Adj. operating loss margin n.m. n.m. Adjusting operating items (13.8) (2.5) Operating loss (159.3) (38.9) Net financing expense (68.1) (41.1) of which adjusting financing items - (6.6) Loss before tax (227.4) (80.0) Taxation 27.6 17.2 Reported net income (199.8) (62.8) Adj. EBITDA (89.0) 20.8 Adj. EBITDA margin n.m. 5.1% Adj. loss before tax (213.6) (70.9) Diluted EPS (pence) (16.7) (7.3) Adjusted diluted EPS (pence) (15.8) (6.4) £m H1 2020 H1 2019(1) Net cash generated from operating activities (179.4) 20.8 Net cash used in investing activities (159.9) (159.0) Net cash inflow from financing activities 597.3 121.0 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (6.5) (0.5) Cash not available for short-term use(3) 10.7 - Net cash outflow 251.5 (17.7) Cash balance 359.4 126.9 Borrowings 877.0 734.9 Unsecured Loans - 0.9 Inventory repurchase arrangement 19.5 - IFRS 16 Lease Liabilities 110.0 111.6 Bank Loans and Overdrafts 114.6 123.1 Net debt 751.0 843.6 Adj. Leverage(4) n.m. 5.3x 25 Note: See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) 2019 was restated; (2) Excludes adjusting items; (3) Cash not available for use, but included in leverage calculation APM reconciliation and Adjusting items Income Statement reconciliation £m H1 2020 H1 2019(1) (Loss) for the year before tax (227.4) (80.0) Adjusting operating expenses 13.8 2.5 Adjusting finance expenses - 6.6 Adjusted EBT (213.6) (70.9) Adjusted finance (income) (1.6) (3.2) Adjusted finance expense 69.7 37.7 Adjusted EBIT (145.5) (36.4) Reported depreciation 22.7 24.7 Reported amortisation 33.8 32.5 Adjusted EBITDA (89.0) 20.8 H1 2020 Adjusting items £m Income Statement Staff incentives 3.3 Settlement arrangements & Incentive Payments (2.7) Impairment (2.0) Restructuring Costs (12.4) Adjusting operating items (13.8) Tax on adjusting items 3.6 Total adjusting items (10.2) 26 Note: See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) 2019 has been restated EPS reconciliation H1 2020 H1 2019(3) Adjusted Earnings Per Ordinary Share (200.3) (63.8) (Loss) available for equity holders (£m) Adjusting Items 13.8 9.1 Adjusting items before tax (£m) (3.6) (1.4) Tax on adjusting items (£m) (190.1) (56.1) Adjusted Earnings (£m) 1,203.0 870.4 Basic weighted average number of ordinary share (millions) (15.8p) (6.4p) Adjusted earning per ordinary shares (pence) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Ordinary Share (190.1) (86.5) Adjusted Earnings (£m) 1,203.0 870.4 Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares (million) (15.8p) (6.4p) Adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share (pence) 27 Note: See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) Excludes adjusting items; (2) Cash not available for use, but included in leverage calculation; (3) 2019 has been restated H1 Results £m Q1-20 Q1-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 H1-20 H1-19 Total wholesale volumes (#)(1) 578 1,057 317 1,385 895 2,442 Revenue 88.8 201.5 57.2 204.5 146.0 406.0 Adj. EBITDA (38.1) 34.0 (50.9) (13.2) (89.0) 20.8 Adj. operating loss (67.0) 3.5 (78.5) (39.9) (145.5) (36.4) Operating loss (67.9) 2.5 (91.4) (41.4) (159.3) (38.9) Loss before tax (110.1) (11.6) (117.3) (68.4) (227.4) (80.0) 28 Note: See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) Includes Specials (2) 2019 has been restated Restatement Summary £m Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Additional accrual (£m) 8.1 15.0 21.8 29.1 20.3 Impact on EBIT (£m) 5.7 (7.0) (6.8) (7.2) 8.8 ASP Total/core (£k) 165/154 129/128 147/126 158/127 113/113 As previously reported ASP total/core (£k) 160/149 134/134 151/130 163/132 98/98 29 Note: See Appendix for more detail on APMs; (1) Includes Specials (2) 2019 has been restated Alternative Performance Measures Alternative performance measures In the reporting of financial information, the Directors have adopted various Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"). APMs should be considered in addition to IFRS measurements. The Directors believe that these APMs assist in providing useful information on the underlying performance of the Group, enhance the comparability of information between reporting periods, and are used internally by the Directors to measure the Group's performance. Adjusted EBT is the loss before tax and adjusting items

Adjusted operating loss is loss from operating activities before adjusting items

Adjusted EBITDA removes depreciation, loss/(profit) on sale of fixed assets and amortisation from adjusted EBIT

Adjusted Earnings Per Share is loss after income tax before adjusting items, divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the reporting period

Net Debt is current and non-current borrowings in addition to inventory financing arrangements, lease liabilities recognised following the adoption of IFRS 16, less cash and cash equivalents, cash held not available for short-term use (the definition of this APM has been updated since 31 December 2019)

non-current borrowings in addition to inventory financing arrangements, lease liabilities recognised following the adoption of IFRS 16, less cash and cash equivalents, cash held not available for short-term use (the definition of this APM has been updated since 31 December 2019) Adjusted leverage is represented by the ratio of Net Debt, to the last 12 months adjusted EBITDA (the definition of this APM has been updated since 31 December 2019)

Free cashflow is represented by net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities plus the net cash used in investing activities plus interest paid in the period. Further details and definitions of adjusting items are contained in note 5 of the Interim Financial Statements. 30 Disclaimer This presentation has been prepared by Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc ("AML") solely for use at the H1 results analyst and investor meetings being held on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 in connection with a discussion of its H1 2020 results. For purposes of this notice, this "presentation" shall include these slides and any question-and-answer session that follows oral briefings by AML's executives. This presentation is for informational purposes only does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy AML securities. Furthermore, this presentation does not constitute a recommendation to sell or buy AML securities. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information presented or contained in this presentation. This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management of AML. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance and should not be taken as a representation that trends or activities underlying past performance will continue in the future. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any expected future results in forward-looking statements. These risks may include, for example, changes in the global economic situation, and changes affecting individual markets and exchange rates. AML provides no guarantee that future development and future results actually achieved will correspond to the forward-looking statements included here, and accepts no liability if they should fail to do so. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as at the date of this presentation, and will not publicly release any revisions that may be made to these forward-looking statements, which may result from events or circumstances arising after the date of this presentation. This presentation is confidential and is being delivered to selected recipients only. It may not be reproduced (in whole or in part), distributed or transmitted to any other person. By attending the meeting at which this presentation is being given, you will be deemed to have represented, warranted and undertaken that you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this notice. 31

