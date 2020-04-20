Aston Martin Lagonda Global : New Aston Martin boss says focus on SUV launch, restarting factories

The Canadian businessman has just taken charge of the British firm after taking a personal stake as the head of a consortium of investors seeking to turn around the fortunes of a brand famous for its association with James Bond.

Like thousands of UK firms, Aston Martin suspended production at two factories in late March under the country's stringent lockdown against th

e coronavirus outbreak. It extended the suspension to April 27 last week. (https://reut.rs/2zfInYq)

"In this first year we will reset the

business," Stroll, the company's new executive chairman, said on Monday. (https://reut.rs/3aoSNSc)

"Our most pressing objective is to plan to restart our manufacturing operations, particularly to start production of the brand's first SUV, DBX, and to bring the organization back to full operating life."

He also said Aston Martin would be building its order book and would invest in developing mid-engined cars, while looking at electric car production in the longer term.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)