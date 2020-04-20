Log in
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

Aston Martin Lagonda Global : New Aston Martin boss says focus on SUV launch, restarting factories

04/20/2020 | 03:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: .

Aston Martin's immediate priorities will be restarting manufacturing and launching production of its crucial first sport utility vehicle, the luxury carmaker's new boss, Formula 1 team owner Lawrence Stroll, said on Monday.

The Canadian businessman has just taken charge of the British firm after taking a personal stake as the head of a consortium of investors seeking to turn around the fortunes of a brand famous for its association with James Bond.

Like thousands of UK firms, Aston Martin suspended production at two factories in late March under the country's stringent lockdown against th
e coronavirus outbreak. It extended the suspension to April 27 last week. (https://reut.rs/2zfInYq)

"In this first year we will reset the
business," Stroll, the company's new executive chairman, said on Monday. (https://reut.rs/3aoSNSc)

"Our most pressing objective is to plan to restart our manufacturing operations, particularly to start production of the brand's first SUV, DBX, and to bring the organization back to full operating life."

He also said Aston Martin would be building its order book and would invest in developing mid-engined cars, while looking at electric car production in the longer term.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 208 M
EBIT 2020 -104 M
Net income 2020 -156 M
Debt 2020 864 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,96x
P/E ratio 2021 9,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 177 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Charles Palmer President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Penelope L. Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
David Jeremy King Chief Special Operations Officer & Vice President
Mark Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-65.18%221
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.78%174 729
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.30%71 138
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.5.99%39 682
BMW AG-29.03%36 727
DAIMLER AG-41.18%33 803
