Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report
02/10 11:20:06 am
452.25 GBp   +0.37%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Passing Away of Non-Executive Director

02/10/2020 | 11:13am EST
Regulatory Story
Passing Away of Non-Executive Director
Released 16:07 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5363C
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Hld PLC
10 February 2020

10 February 2020

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (the 'Company')

Passing Away of Non- Executive Director

With great sadness, we have been informed that our fellow Board member Peter Rogers has passed away.

Peter joined the Board on our IPO in October 2018 representing the Investindustrial shareholder group as a Non-Executive Director, serving as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee until October 2019 and then as an observer on that Committee.

We will remember Peter's contribution to the Board and miss his strong character and kindness of spirit.

We send our deepest sympathies to Peter's family who are in our thoughts at this very sad time.

Enquiries:

Investors and Analysts

Charlotte Cowley, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7771 976764 charlotte.cowley@astonmartin.com

Media

Kevin Watters, Director of Communications

+44 (0)7764 386683

kevin.watters@astonmartin.com

Grace Barnie, Corporate Communications Manager

+44 (0)7880 903490

grace.barnie@astonmartin.com

Toby Bates, Senior Advisor, Financial Communications

+44 (0)7584 773837
toby.bates1@astonmartin.com

Brunswick

Dan Roberts, Andrew Porter, Diana Vaughton

+44 (0)20 7404 5959

astonmartin@brunswickgroup.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Passing Away of Non-Executive Director - RNS

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 16:12:05 UTC
