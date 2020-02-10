Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Passing Away of Non-Executive Director

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (the 'Company')
Passing Away of Non- Executive Director
With great sadness, we have been informed that our fellow Board member Peter Rogers has passed away.
Peter joined the Board on our IPO in October 2018 representing the Investindustrial shareholder group as a Non-Executive Director, serving as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee until October 2019 and then as an observer on that Committee.
We will remember Peter's contribution to the Board and miss his strong character and kindness of spirit.
We send our deepest sympathies to Peter's family who are in our thoughts at this very sad time.
