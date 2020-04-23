Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc    AML   GB00BFXZC448

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aston Martin Lagonda Global : UK's Aston Martin plans to restart St Athan unit, cuts executives' pay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 03:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: .

Aston Martin said on Thursday it plans to restart its St Athan factory in south Wales on May 5 and will also resume operations at Gaydon later, after the coronavirus-led shutdowns forced the luxury car maker to suspend production at both sites.

The company also announced pay cuts of between 5% and 35% for its senior leadership team on Thursday, with new boss and Formula 1 team owner Lawrence Stroll electing to receive a nominal salary of 1 pound per annum.

Earlier in the week, Aston Martin, popular for being James Bond's carmaker of choice, said it was focusing on launching production of its first sport utility vehicle under Stroll.

Shares of the company, which have lost more than two-third of their value this year, gained 7% to 51 pence, as of 0712 GMT.

The luxury car maker said a majority of its employees are currently furloughed, and those who continue to be laid off from May 1 will get 80% of their base salaries from next month.

Britain is in a lockdown due to the pandemic, with many companies shuttered and millions of workers furloughed as the country heads for a deep recession.

The central England-based auto manufacturer had secured fresh investment earlier this year after struggling since a stock market flotation late 2018.

The company has been banking on the DBX model to drive sales in a new segment - appealing more to female buyers.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
03:22aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : UK's Aston Martin plans to restart St Athan unit, ..
RE
04/20ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : New Aston Martin boss says focus on SUV launch, re..
RE
04/15Aston Martin extends manufacturing suspensions by a week over coronavirus
RE
03/31LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends worst quarter since 1987 with a slight bou..
RE
03/31GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : New hope for a vaccine
03/30ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : furloughing some staff after coronavirus plant clo..
RE
03/24ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : to temporarily shut UK manufacturing facilities
RE
03/24ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Update on operations and the impact of COVID-19 &#..
PU
03/17Bankers and lawyers prepare for spate of company rescues as coronavirus bites
RE
03/16Shares slide as central bank moves fail to quell virus fears
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 208 M
EBIT 2020 -104 M
Net income 2020 -156 M
Debt 2020 864 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,27x
P/E ratio 2021 7,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 730 M
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 217,74  GBp
Last Close Price 48,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 890%
Spread / Average Target 354%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Charles Palmer President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Penelope L. Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
David Jeremy King Chief Special Operations Officer & Vice President
Mark Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-71.24%899
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.08%167 558
VOLKSWAGEN AG-32.60%67 661
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.49%37 526
BMW AG-32.98%34 510
DAIMLER AG-43.59%32 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group