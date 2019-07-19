Aston Martin Lagonda Global : biggest investor offers to buy another 3% stake

Strategic European Investment Group, part of the Italian private equity group Investindustrial, already owns 31% of Aston Martin. It only wants to buy a maximum 3% more, but has to make an offer to all shareholders due to its already large holding. It confirmed it is offering to pay 10 pounds per share.

Aston Martin has struggled since it listed in October last year. Its shares, down 21% so far this year, closed Thursday at 963 pence, valuing the business at 2.18 billion pounds.

The company's recent results have been hit by a need to invest more in its manufacturing plants and expand its vehicle offering, leading to higher costs.

