ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : chief to leave as a part of shake-up

05/24/2020 | 12:33pm EDT
Andy Palmer, President and Group CEO, Aston Martin Lagonda, speaks at the opening of the new factory in Saint Athan

Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a shake-up, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The luxury carmaker will name Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, as Palmer's replacement in an announcement scheduled for Tuesday, the report https://on.ft.com/2LTQhK1 said.

The newspaper said Palmer had not been informed of the upcoming announcement and declined to comment further.

The company did not immediately reply to Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. -1.14% 14.33 Delayed Quote.-34.33%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -4.16% 35.46 Delayed Quote.-78.75%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 803 M
EBIT 2020 -182 M
Net income 2020 -242 M
Debt 2020 831 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,87x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 539 M
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 79,80 GBp
Last Close Price 35,46 GBp
Spread / Highest target 1 084%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Charles Palmer President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Penelope L. Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
David Jeremy King Chief Special Operations Officer & Vice President
Vikram Bhatia Chief Financial Officer
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-78.75%657
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-18.47%161 816
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.66%74 796
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-18.59%40 520
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.02%37 179
DAIMLER AG-36.52%36 524
