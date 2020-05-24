Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc    AML   GB00BFXZC448

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aston Martin Lagonda Global : chief to leave as a part of shake-up - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 01:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: CEO of Aston Martin Andy Palmer attends a global launch ceremony of its first sport utility vehicle Aston Martin DBX in Beijing

By Aishwarya Nair

Aston Martin is reviewing its management team, the British carmaker told Reuters on Sunday, responding to a Financial Times report which said that Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a shake-up.

The luxury carmaker will name Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, as Palmer's replacement in an announcement scheduled for Tuesday, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/2LTQhK1 said.

Aston Martin declined to comment on Palmer's fate in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Palmer had not been informed of the upcoming announcement and declined to comment further, the report added.

Palmer and Moers did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

The 107-year old carmaker last week posted a deep first-quarter loss after sales dropped by nearly a third due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Famed for being fictional secret agent James Bond's car of choice, Aston Martin's share price has plummeted since floating in October 2018.

The company has been banking on its sport utility vehicle to drive sales in a new segment, and says production was on track.

In January, Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll bought a roughly 20% stake in the company for nearly 200 million pounds ($263 million), as the ailing carmaker sought to raise funds.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. -1.14% 14.33 Delayed Quote.-34.33%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -4.16% 35.46 Delayed Quote.-78.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
01:49pASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : chief to leave as a part of shake-up - FT
RE
05/15ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Q1 2020 Results - Transcript
PU
05/13London stocks drop as economy shrinks at record pace in March
RE
05/13Travel and auto stocks lead Europe lower amid virus fears
RE
05/13ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Q1 2020 Results - Presentation
PU
05/13ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Q1 2020 Results - Press Release
PU
05/13Aston Martin posts deep quarterly loss as pandemic slams brakes on sales
RE
05/13Aston Martin posts deep quarterly loss as pandemic slams brakes on sales
RE
05/05UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946
RE
04/30Nissan plans to restart output at UK's biggest car factory in June
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 803 M
EBIT 2020 -182 M
Net income 2020 -242 M
Debt 2020 831 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,87x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 539 M
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 79,80 GBp
Last Close Price 35,46 GBp
Spread / Highest target 1 084%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Charles Palmer President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Penelope L. Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
David Jeremy King Chief Special Operations Officer & Vice President
Vikram Bhatia Chief Financial Officer
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-78.75%657
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-18.47%161 816
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.66%74 796
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-18.59%40 520
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.02%37 179
DAIMLER AG-36.52%36 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group