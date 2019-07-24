Log in
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aston Martin Lagonda Global : cuts 2019 forecasts on UK, Europe weakness

07/24/2019 | 03:01am EDT
Aston Martin car is seen at the production line at the company's world headquarters in Gaydon

(Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday lowered several of its forecasts for this year and said macro-economic uncertainty had worsened as weakness in UK and European markets persisted.

The cuts to its guidance come just two months after the automaker had acknowledged that some of its markets faced a "challenging environment", and that it was planning accordingly to avoid problems with deliveries.

"We are disappointed that short-term wholesales have fallen short of our original expectations... We are today taking decisive action to manage inventory and the Aston Martin Lagonda brands for the long-term," Chief Executive Officer Andy Palmer said.

The company, which has seen costs rise due to aggressive investment and its provisions for Brexit, said it now expects annual wholesale volumes to be between 6,300 to 6,500 vehicles, compared with its earlier forecast of 7,100 to 7,300 vehicles.

It also lowered its forecast for adjusted EBITDA margin and said it would cut capital expenditure to about 300 million pounds , from the 320 million to 340 million pounds expected earlier.

"The challenging external environment highlighted in May has worsened, as have macro-economic uncertainties," the company said. "We anticipate that this softness will continue for the remainder of the year and are planning prudently for 2020."

Aston Martin's warning comes alongside one from German peer Daimler AG, which said it would intensify cost cuts after legal risks for diesel-related issues and the cost of replacing Takata airbags triggered a steep quarterly pretax loss.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -22.16% 809.8295 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
DAIMLER AG -0.54% 47.805 Delayed Quote.4.65%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 234 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 66,2 M
Debt 2019 616 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 2 360 M
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 257,38  GBp
Last Close Price 1 035,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Charles Palmer President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Penelope L. Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
David Jeremy King Chief Special Operations Officer & Vice President
Mark Wilson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nikki Rimmington Director-Finance & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-15.41%2 937
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.89%185 683
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.12%86 046
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.70%56 537
DAIMLER AG4.65%55 262
BMW AG ST-1.92%48 525
