Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc    AML   GB00BFXZC448

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aston Martin Lagonda Global : gets in touch with its feminine side for first SUV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:48am EST
Aston Martin DBX, the company's first sport utility vehicle, is displayed at its global launch ceremony in Beijing

James Bond's carmaker of choice Aston Martin took a first step into the lucrative SUV market on Wednesday with an eye on winning female customers, hoping it can dig itself out of a financial black hole.

Whilst around 10% of the buyers of its signature line-up of sports cars, including the six-figure sum DB11 and Vantage models, are women, half of its customers in China are female, where the firm chose to launch its sport utility vehicle (SUV), the DBX.

"That’s something we aspire to elsewhere," Chief Executive Andy Palmer told Reuters.

"Aston is cool but if you can make it cool amongst both male and female, that makes it very, very powerful," he said.

Aston is trying hard to turn around its performance and winning new customers will be key to its success.

The firm's share price has plunged this year as sales underperformed after a stock market flotation and the global automotive industry has had a torrid year.

The profile of Aston Martin's target customer for its first SUV is a 40-something West Coast entrepreneur with children, called "Charlotte".

The 106-year old firm used an all-female advisory body to help design many of the features in the new vehicle which include greater leg room and a smaller reach to the controls, Palmer said.

"We had in mind this car must fit female customers’ needs," he said.

The company hopes to boost its current annual sales of around 6,000 sports cars this year with up to 5,000 SUVs, which will enter production next year at a new factory in Wales.

Aston Martin's sales have been hit most recently by falling demand in Europe and for its Vantage model.

The wider car market has been affected by declining sales in China, trade war worries between the world's two biggest economies, a slump in diesel sales in Europe and the need to invest heavily in electrification.

By switching its focus to "Charlotte" for this model, the central England-based company hopes its new DBX, priced at 158,000 pounds ($204,000) in Britain will improve its fortunes.

The carmaker has gone bankrupt seven times in its history and has seen its share price plunge by around 75% since listing on the London Stock Exchange in October last year. So far this year, it is making a loss.

(Writing by Costas Pitas in London; editing by Stephen Addison and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Costas Pitas and Norihiko Shirouzu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
07:48aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for first SUV
RE
07:48aAston Martin gets in touch with its feminine side for first SUV
RE
11/07Aston Martin banks on first SUV to drive turnaround
RE
11/07ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : 3rd Quarter Results ●
PU
11/07ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : swings to third-quarter loss as volumes drop
RE
11/06ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Opens door to interior details & pricing of dbx
PU
10/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ekes out gains on pharma strength
RE
10/04ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Dbz centenary collection makes world debut at inau..
PU
09/25Britain's mid-cap shares fall on political uncertainty
RE
09/25LONDON MARKETS: British Pound Comes Under Fresh Pressure As Parliament Resume..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 058 M
EBIT 2019 59,4 M
Net income 2019 -21,9 M
Debt 2019 755 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -38,9x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 1 009 M
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 524,30  GBp
Last Close Price 442,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Charles Palmer President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Penelope L. Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
David Jeremy King Chief Special Operations Officer & Vice President
Mark Wilson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maximilian Szwaj Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-63.84%1 305
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.47%199 317
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.64%98 535
DAIMLER AG9.26%59 460
BMW AG3.99%52 504
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.76%51 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group