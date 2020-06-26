Aston Martin Lagonda Global : turns to stock offering to bolster capital

Log in
06/26/2020 | 03:18am EDT
Britain's Prince Charles visits the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry

Aston Martin said on Friday it would issue new shares worth up to 20% of its existing equity capital as the luxury carmaker seeks additional funds to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

New owner Yew Tree will pick up 25% of the offering, with Prestige Motors, which has steadily reduced its holding in the company having previously been the main shareholder, planning to buy about 8%, the company said.

Aston Martin, which in May posted a deep first-quarter loss after sales dropped by nearly a third, also said its retail sales and wholesales are expected to fall further in the second quarter compared with the first.

The company has been cutting jobs and streamlining its operations as it seeks to bring its cost base in line with its move to reduce sports car production levels.

"We are making very good progress on my first priority, the rebalancing of supply and demand and reducing dealer stock as we reset the business and restore exclusivity," said Chairman Lawrence Stroll, the Canadian billionaire who took over the role earlier this year after taking a 20% stake in the company.

Aston Martin, famed for being James Bond's carmaker of choice, also said it had received approval for a Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS) loan of 20 million pounds.

The company has been plagued with the coronavirus crisis, much like other carmakers, with lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease leading to a 97% annual plunge in British new car sales in April to the lowest level of any month since February 1946.

The stock opened 5.8% lower at 68 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -2.95% 62.6 Delayed Quote.-88.00%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.98% 8288.52 Delayed Quote.5.70%
Financials
Sales 2020 785 M 975 M 975 M
Net income 2020 -241 M -299 M -299 M
Net Debt 2020 838 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 948 M 1 177 M 1 178 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 76,02 GBX
Last Close Price 62,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 573%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence Stroll Executive Chairman
Keith Victor Charles Stanton Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Vikram Bhatia Chief Financial Officer
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Peter Espenhahn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-88.00%1 177
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.91%180 519
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.50%76 956
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.31%46 108
DAIMLER AG-27.42%41 999
BMW AG-21.96%40 893
