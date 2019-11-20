Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc    AML   GB00BFXZC448

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/19 11:35:58 am
440.6 GBp   -6.97%
01:34aAston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
RE
11/07Aston Martin banks on first SUV to drive turnaround
RE
11/07ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : 3rd Quarter Results ●
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:34am EST
Aston Martin DBX, the company's first sport utility vehicle, is displayed at its global launch ceremony in Beijing

Aston Martin, which has seen its share price plunge this year as sales failed to meet expectations after a stock market flotation, launched its first sport utility vehicle on Wednesday, hoping for a turnaround in fortunes.

The sports car maker, famed for being fictional agent James Bond's car of choice, has gone bankrupt seven times in its 106-year history and has had multiple owners over the last century including Ford.

Now largely owned by Kuwaiti and Italian private equity groups, Aston listed in October last year at 19 pounds per share but that has since plunged by around 75%, hit most recently by falling demand in Europe and for its Vantage model.

The firm, which reported a pre-tax loss of 92 million pounds ($118 million) in the first nine months of the year, has ploughed money into a new factory in Wales which will build the new DBX SUV model from next year.

"We're essentially holding the cost of a complete factory right now without the benefit of the revenues coming in ... so from that point of view of course it's a really important model," Chief Executive Andy Palmer told Reuters earlier this month.

Aston hopes to encourage more women buyers with its new offering and has received input from a female advisory body on the choice of certain features such as separate central arm rests and the design of the glovebox.

The first trial build of the DBX has been completed with production due in the second quarter of 2020 which the company hopes will contribute to a boost to its output, alongside sports cars made at its southern English Gaydon facility.

"If our volumes are slightly north of 6,000 this year, obviously you're adding another ultimately 4 or 5,000 so it's a big chunk of volume for us," said Palmer.

By Costas Pitas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
01:34aAston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
RE
11/07Aston Martin banks on first SUV to drive turnaround
RE
11/07ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : 3rd Quarter Results ●
PU
11/07ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : swings to third-quarter loss as volumes drop
RE
11/06ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Opens door to interior details & pricing of dbx
PU
10/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ekes out gains on pharma strength
RE
10/04ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Dbz centenary collection makes world debut at inau..
PU
09/25Britain's mid-cap shares fall on political uncertainty
RE
09/25LONDON MARKETS: British Pound Comes Under Fresh Pressure As Parliament Resume..
DJ
09/25ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : rating cut deeper into junk amid Brexit, tariff wo..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 058 M
EBIT 2019 59,4 M
Net income 2019 -21,9 M
Debt 2019 755 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -38,9x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 1 009 M
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 524,30  GBp
Last Close Price 442,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Charles Palmer President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Penelope L. Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
David Jeremy King Chief Special Operations Officer & Vice President
Mark Wilson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maximilian Szwaj Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-63.84%1 305
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.80%199 317
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.64%98 535
DAIMLER AG9.26%59 460
BMW AG3.99%52 504
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.76%51 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group