Strategic European Confirms GBP10/Share Partial Offer for Aston Martin

By Ian Walker



Strategic European Investment Group S.a.r.l. confirmed Friday that it has launched a partial offer to buy 6.8 million Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings shares at 10 pounds ($12.53) each.

Strategic European said earlier this month that it was considering an offer to buy up to 3% of the luxury British car maker famed for its links to on-screen spy James Bond and that it had the backing of Daimler AG which owns 4.2%.

Strategic European is an independently managed investment subsidiary of Investindustrial VI LP, a fund managed by Investindustrial Advisors Ltd. It's offer, is part of a concert party that includes Prestige Motor Holdings S.A. and Preferred Prestige Motor Holdings S.A.

The concert party currently owns 70.6 million Aston Martin shares, or 30.97% of its issued share capital. Following the offer they will own 77.4 million Aston Martin shares, or 33.97%.

Aston Martin floated on the London Stock Exchange last October at GBP19 a share. Its shares closed Thursday at 963 pence each.

