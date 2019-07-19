Log in
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Strategic European Confirms GBP10/Share Partial Offer for Aston Martin

0
07/19/2019 | 02:51am EDT

By Ian Walker

Strategic European Investment Group S.a.r.l. confirmed Friday that it has launched a partial offer to buy 6.8 million Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings shares at 10 pounds ($12.53) each.

Strategic European said earlier this month that it was considering an offer to buy up to 3% of the luxury British car maker famed for its links to on-screen spy James Bond and that it had the backing of Daimler AG which owns 4.2%.

Strategic European is an independently managed investment subsidiary of Investindustrial VI LP, a fund managed by Investindustrial Advisors Ltd. It's offer, is part of a concert party that includes Prestige Motor Holdings S.A. and Preferred Prestige Motor Holdings S.A.

The concert party currently owns 70.6 million Aston Martin shares, or 30.97% of its issued share capital. Following the offer they will own 77.4 million Aston Martin shares, or 33.97%.

Aston Martin floated on the London Stock Exchange last October at GBP19 a share. Its shares closed Thursday at 963 pence each.

By Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -1.53% 963 Delayed Quote.-21.30%
DAIMLER AG -1.63% 45.38 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE -0.14% 5770 Delayed Quote.42.05%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 234 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 66,2 M
Debt 2019 616 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 2 196 M
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 257,38  GBp
Last Close Price 963,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 81,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Charles Palmer President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Penelope L. Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
David Jeremy King Chief Special Operations Officer & Vice President
Mark Wilson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nikki Rimmington Director-Finance & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-21.30%2 742
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.86%183 578
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.03%86 204
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.95%55 544
DAIMLER AG-1.15%55 395
BMW AG ST-6.44%52 718
