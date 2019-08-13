Log in
UK shares slip as multiple jitters drive risk aversion

08/13/2019 | 04:12am EDT
Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK shares fell on Tuesday, as worries over protests in Hong Kong, the U.S.-China trade spat and the health of the British economy continued to fuel a risk-off sentiment, even though travel firm TUI rose after quarterly results.

The main index shed 0.3% as it fell for the third straight session. The more domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> gave up 0.5% by 0752 GMT, despite a near 15% surge in trading platform Plus500 after half-year results.

London-listed shares of tour operator TUI advanced 3.5% after it said robust business outweighed problems with the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets in the third quarter and upheld its annual earnings view.

Protests in Hong Kong, now in their tenth straight week, have hurt shares of blue-chip constituents with dealings in Asia, such as HSBC and Standard Chartered.

This, as well as pressure from simmering U.S.-China trade tensions and worries over the health of the global economy has nullified any benefit the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 may enjoy from a weaker pound. The index is on track for its biggest monthly fall since October 2018.

UK-focused banks and other domestically-prevalent stocks, meanwhile, have been hit by Brexit jitters, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemingly steadfast on his promise to deliver Brexit with or without a deal on Oct. 31.

Investors fled equities and piled into safe haven assets such as gold, leading the metal's prices to the highest in more than six years. Precious metals miner Fresnillo added 2.6% and was on track for its best month since January 2017.

"The rise in gold prices to record highs ... as well as the sharp collapse in bond yields is raising concerns that stock markets may well be about to take a sharp trip back to the lows last seen at the end of last year," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Plus500 was tracking its best day in more than one-and-a-half years after its new share buyback plan helped offset a more than 50% slump in first-half earnings.

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin skidded 5.7% after Credit Suisse downgraded its rating and slashed its price target by more than two-thirds. A Financial Times report also said hedge funds had taken short positions in the company. (https://on.ft.com/2N0ADhU)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -5.47% 483.0517 Delayed Quote.-58.24%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.37% 332.94 Delayed Quote.4.67%
FRESNILLO PLC 2.42% 704.8 Delayed Quote.-20.05%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.29% 609.3 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
PLUS500 LTD 15.51% 658.825 Delayed Quote.-58.29%
STANDARD CHARTERED -0.49% 613.2 Delayed Quote.0.80%
TUI 3.05% 9.022 Delayed Quote.-28.99%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 172 M
EBIT 2019 124 M
Net income 2019 65,5 M
Debt 2019 651 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,00x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 1 165 M
