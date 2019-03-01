Log in
Philippines falls as MSCI's China weighting boost raises outflow woes

03/01/2019 | 12:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Thai investor reads a newspaper in front of an electronic board displaying live market data at a stock broker's office in central Bangkok

(Reuters) - Philippine shares fell the most across Southeast Asian markets on Friday, after MSCI's announcement of an increase in the weighting of Chinese mainland shares in global benchmarks raised outflow worries in smaller markets.

But the Indonesian index rose on the back of gains in consumer and telecom sectors.

Global index provider MSCI said on Thursday that it will quadruple the proportion of Chinese mainland shares in its global benchmarks later this year, potentially drawing more than $80 billion of fresh foreign inflows into the world's second largest economy.

The Philippine index dropped 1.4 percent to its lowest level since Jan. 3, with broad-based losses.

MSCI's announcement would result in outflows from emerging markets, such as the Philippines, into China, said Miguel Ong, a research analyst at Manila-based AP Securities.

The Philippines, one of the largest emerging economies across Asia, saw a combined net inflow of $535 million into its equities in January and February, according to exchange data.

The Malaysian benchmark index dipped 0.5 percent, with the utilities and consumer sector taking the biggest hit.

Electricity distributor Tenaga Nasional Bhd fell 2.8 percent and was one of the biggest drags on the index after the company reported a quarterly net loss of 134.3 million ringgit ($33.00 million), while Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd traded 0.7 percent lower.

The Thai index fell 0.3 percent, dragged by telecom and material stocks.

Meanwhile, Indonesian shares gained 0.9 percent, with conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT rising 2.8 percent and Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT advancing 1 percent.

The annual inflation rate in the region's largest economy cooled more than expected to the lowest level in almost a decade, near the lower end of the central bank's target range, due to falling food prices.

Vietnam index pared previous session's losses to rise 0.9 percent higher, buoyed by financial and consumer stocks.

Real estate firm Vinhomes JSC and Vietnam Dairy Products JSC added 2.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The index, which is the best performer in Southeast Asia since the turn of the year, is, however, set to post a weekly loss of 1.5 percent.

Singapore shares snapped three straight sessions of losses on Friday as financials boosted the index, with lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd scaling as much as 1.5 percent.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Niyati Shetty and Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shriya Ramakrishnan
