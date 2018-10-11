Astra Microwave Products : Board meeting intimation letter 11.10.2018

40 ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED Regd. Office: ASTM Towers, Survey No. 12(P), Kothaguda Post, Kondapur, Hitechcity, Hyderabad, Telangana, INDIA - 500084. Tel +91-40-30618000, 30618001. Fax : +91-40-30618048 E-mail :info@astramwp.com, website www.astramwp.com CIN : L29309TG1991P1C013203 October 11, 2018 To To The General Manager The Vice Prsident, Department of Corporate Relations Listing Department BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, India Limited Dalal Street, Fort, Exchange Plaza Mumbal -400 001 Bandra Kuria Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051 Scrip code: 532493 Scrip code: ASTRAMICRO Dear sir,

Sub: Board meeting to be held on 30th October, 2018 to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2018 - Reg.

We wish to inform you that the Company's Board of Directors meeting will be held on 30' October, 2018 at the Registered office of the company, inter-alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2018.

Further, the Trading window of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, read with Code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders of the Company will be closed for trading of Company's equity shares from October 23, 2018 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the results are made public on October 30, 2018.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Astra Microwave Products Ltd

T.Anja neyul U

Dy.G.M - Company Secretary

Works:

Unit 1: Plot No. 12, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak 01st., T.S. -502325

Unit 2 : Plot No. 56A, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak Dist., T.S. - 502325

Unit 3: Sy. No. Ill, Imarath Kancha, Raviryala (vii), Maheshwaram (Mdl) R.R.Dist., T.S. -500005

Unit 4: Sy. No. 1/1, Plot No. 18 to 21, Imarath Kancha, Hardware Park, Raviryala O, Maheswaram (M), R.R.Dist, 1.5.- 500005

-

R&D Centre: Y.D.Archade, No. 327, 4th Cross, Opp: Sivaparvathi Kalyan Mantapa, OMBR Layout, Banaswadi, Bangalore, Karnataica- 560043.