Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Astra Microwave Products Limited    ASTRAMICRO   INE386C01029

ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED (ASTRAMICRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Astra Microwave Products : Board meeting intimation letter 11.10.2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

40

ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED

Regd. Office: ASTM Towers, Survey No. 12(P), Kothaguda Post,

Kondapur, Hitechcity, Hyderabad, Telangana, INDIA - 500084.

Tel +91-40-30618000, 30618001. Fax : +91-40-30618048

E-mail :info@astramwp.com, website www.astramwp.com

CIN : L29309TG1991P1C013203

October 11, 2018

To

To

The General Manager

The Vice Prsident,

Department of Corporate Relations

Listing Department

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of

Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

India Limited

Dalal Street, Fort,

Exchange Plaza

Mumbal -400 001

Bandra Kuria Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip code: 532493

Scrip code: ASTRAMICRO

Dear sir,

Sub: Board meeting to be held on 30th October, 2018 to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2018 - Reg.

We wish to inform you that the Company's Board of Directors meeting will be held on 30' October, 2018 at the Registered office of the company, inter-alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2018.

Further, the Trading window of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, read with Code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders of the Company will be closed for trading of Company's equity shares from October 23, 2018 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the results are made public on October 30, 2018.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Astra Microwave Products Ltd

T.Anja neyul U

Dy.G.M - Company Secretary

Works:

Unit 1: Plot No. 12, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak 01st., T.S. -502325

Unit 2 : Plot No. 56A, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak Dist., T.S. - 502325

Unit 3: Sy. No. Ill, Imarath Kancha, Raviryala (vii), Maheshwaram (Mdl) R.R.Dist., T.S. -500005

Unit 4: Sy. No. 1/1, Plot No. 18 to 21, Imarath Kancha, Hardware Park, Raviryala O, Maheswaram (M), R.R.Dist, 1.5.- 500005

-

R&D Centre: Y.D.Archade, No. 327, 4th Cross, Opp: Sivaparvathi Kalyan Mantapa, OMBR Layout, Banaswadi, Bangalore, Karnataica- 560043.

Disclaimer

AMP - Astra Microwave Products Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS L
02:18pASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS : Board meeting intimation letter 11.10.2018
PU
09/23ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS : Trailing twelve month results - astra microwave produ..
AQ
09/23ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS : Quarterly results - astra microwave products limited
AQ
09/16SHARE HOLDING PATTERN AND MARKET : - astra microwave products limited
AQ
09/16ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS : Financial results - astra microwave products limited
AQ
07/19ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/29ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS : Trailing twelve month results - astra microwave produ..
AQ
06/27ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS : Quarterly results - astra microwave products limited
AQ
05/28ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS : Schedule of concall on 29th May, 2018.
PU
03/30FE 1000 : Rankings by market cap - astra microwave products limited
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 4 063 M
EBIT 2019 944 M
Net income 2019 704 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 10,04
P/E ratio 2020 8,65
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capitalization 7 042 M
Chart ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Astra Microwave Products Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 142  INR
Spread / Average Target 74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bhumi Reddy Malla Reddy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Shiban K. Koul Chairman
Prakash Anand Chitrakar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
S. Gurunatha Reddy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chenna Reddy Prameelamma Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED-29.10%95
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.78%108 717
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.89%98 907
GENERAL DYNAMICS-2.77%60 489
RAYTHEON5.19%58 361
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION2.38%54 710
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.