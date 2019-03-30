Astra Microwave Products : change in Key managerial personnel 30.03.2019

To To The General Manager The Vice President, Department of Corporate Relations Listing Department BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of Sir Phiroze .Jeejeebhoy Towers, India Limited Dalal Street, Fort, Exchange Plaza Mumbai -400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) !J1IThWZISI,I,I.il Scrip code: 532493 Scrip code: ASTRAMICRO

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure of information under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - changes in key managerial personnel - Reg.

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., March 30, 2019, inter alia, has taken the following decisions.

Re-designation to Mr. S.Gurunatha Reddy from Whole Time Director & CFO to Managing Director of our Company, w.e.f 1' April, 2019, for the remaining period of his tenure i.e., upto 29 1 ' April, 2023 subject to the approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting.

Brief profile of Mr. S.Gurunatha Reddy:

liii Worked in private sector industry and gained over 31 years of experience in accounting, finance, jtaxation, secretarial etc. nies in which Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited [ar.] js%fl Works: PbHy

