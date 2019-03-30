Log in
Astra Microwave Products : change in Key managerial personnel 30.03.2019

0
03/30/2019 | 09:37am EDT

40

March 30, 2019

ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED

Regd. Office: ASTRA Towers, Survey No. 12(P), Kothaguda Post,

Kondapur, Hitechcity, Hyderabad, Telangana, INDIA - 500084.

Tel +9140-30618000, 30618001. Fax : +9140-30618048

E-mail : infoastramwp.com , website : www.astramwp.com

CIN: L29309TG1991PLC013203

To

To

The General Manager

The Vice President,

Department of Corporate Relations

Listing Department

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of

Sir Phiroze .Jeejeebhoy Towers,

India Limited

Dalal Street, Fort,

Exchange Plaza

Mumbai -400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

!J1IThWZISI,I,I.il

Scrip code: 532493

Scrip code: ASTRAMICRO

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure of information under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - changes in key managerial personnel - Reg.

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., March 30, 2019, inter alia, has taken the following decisions.

Re-designation to Mr. S.Gurunatha Reddy from Whole Time Director & CFO to Managing Director of our Company, w.e.f 1' April, 2019, for the remaining period of his tenure i.e., upto 29 1 ' April, 2023 subject to the approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting.

Brief profile of Mr. S.Gurunatha Reddy:

liii

Worked in private sector industry

and gained over 31 years of

experience in accounting, finance,

jtaxation, secretarial etc.

nies in which

Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited

[ar.]

js%fl

Works:

PbHy

Unit 1: Plot No. 12, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak Dist.rT.S. -502325O Unit 2: Plot No. SbA, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak Dist., T.S. - 502325

Unit 3: Sy. No. 111, Imarath Kancha, RaviaIa MI), Maheshwaram (Mdl) R.R.Dist., T.S. -

Unit 4 : Sy. No. 1/1, Plot No. 18 to 21, Imarath Kancha, Hardware Par*, Raviryala M, Maheswaram (M) ......S.-500005

R&D Centre: Y.D.Archade, No.327,4th Cross, Opp: Sivaparvathi Kalyan Mantapa, OMBR Layout, Banaswadi, Bangalore, Karnataka- 560043.

40

Name(s) of other Companies in which Committee Membership(s)! Chairmanship(s) held

Total shares held by him in the Company

Relationship with other directors

Nil

68,938 equity shares of Rs.21- each

Mr. S.Gurunatha Reddy is not related to any Director of the Company.

2.Re-designationto Mr. M.V.Reddy from Whole Time Director designated as Director

(Mktg. & Operations) to Joint Managing Director of our Company, w.e.f 1 " April, 2019, for the remaining period of his tenure i.e., upto 29th April. 2023 subject to the approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting.

Brief profile of Mr. MV. Reddy:

14ifljtDireótor±M.VenkateSRSdt,.:.iH

Date of Birth

01.05.1967

Qualification

B.E.(Electronics), MBA

_____

Expertise

A Graduate in Engineering (Electronics) and a

Post Graduate in Business Administration, and he

has 28 years of experience in handling Marketing

and Business operations in the domain of

Defense, Space and Telecom segment in India

and Overseas Market. As most of his experience

has been working for the Indian Private industry

meeting the needs of the Strategic Electronics

sector in India and abroad, he has a good

understanding of the requirements and knows the

challenges and opportunities for the private

companies in this business segment.

Name(s) of other Companies

Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited

in which Directorships_held

Astra_Foundation.

Name(s) of other Companies

Nil

in which Committee

Membership(s) I

Chairmanship(s) held

____

Total shares held by him in the

53,850 equity shares of Rs.21- each

Company

Relationship with other

Mr. M. Venkateshwar Reddyis not related to any

directors

--

Director of the Company.

3.Mr.T.Ramachandru, Independent Director, has submitted his letter of resignation as an Independent Director of our Company due to personal reasons and the same was accepted.

40

4.Mr.B.MaIla Reddy, Mr.P.A.Chitrakar and Mrs.C.PrameeIamma, promoters of the company were appointed as advisors of the company for a period of three years with effect from 01 .04.2019.

The meeting of the Board of directors commenced at 11.00 AN and concluded at 2.45 P.M.

This is for your information and record please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Astra Microwave Products Ltd

T.Anjanoyulu

Dy.G.M - Company Secretary

Disclaimer

AMP - Astra Microwave Products Limited published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 13:36:06 UTC
