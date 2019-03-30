Astra Microwave Products : change in Key managerial personnel 30.03.2019

Sub: Disclosure of information under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - changes in key managerial personnel - Reg.
With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., March 30, 2019, inter alia, has taken the following decisions.
Re-designation to Mr. S.Gurunatha Reddy from Whole Time Director & CFO to Managing Director of our Company, w.e.f 1' April, 2019, for the remaining period of his tenure i.e., upto 29 1 ' April, 2023 subject to the approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting.
Brief profile of Mr. S.Gurunatha Reddy:
liii
Worked in private sector industry
and gained over 31 years of
experience in accounting, finance,
jtaxation, secretarial etc.
nies in which
Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited
[ar.]
js%fl
Works:
PbHy
Unit 1: Plot No. 12, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak Dist.rT.S. -502325O Unit 2: Plot No. SbA, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak Dist., T.S. - 502325
Unit 3: Sy. No. 111, Imarath Kancha, RaviaIa MI), Maheshwaram (Mdl) R.R.Dist., T.S. -
Unit 4 : Sy. No. 1/1, Plot No. 18 to 21, Imarath Kancha, Hardware Par*, Raviryala M, Maheswaram (M) ......S.-500005
Name(s) of other Companies in which Committee Membership(s)! Chairmanship(s) held
Total shares held by him in the Company
Relationship with other directors
Nil
68,938 equity shares of Rs.21- each
Mr. S.Gurunatha Reddy is not related to any Director of the Company.
2.Re-designationto Mr. M.V.Reddy from Whole Time Director designated as Director
(Mktg. & Operations) to Joint Managing Director of our Company, w.e.f 1 " April, 2019, for the remaining period of his tenure i.e., upto 29th April. 2023 subject to the approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting.
Brief profile of Mr. MV. Reddy:
14ifljtDireótor±M.VenkateSRSdt,.:.iH
Date of Birth
01.05.1967
Qualification
B.E.(Electronics), MBA
_____
Expertise
A Graduate in Engineering (Electronics) and a
Post Graduate in Business Administration, and he
has 28 years of experience in handling Marketing
and Business operations in the domain of
Defense, Space and Telecom segment in India
and Overseas Market. As most of his experience
has been working for the Indian Private industry
meeting the needs of the Strategic Electronics
sector in India and abroad, he has a good
understanding of the requirements and knows the
challenges and opportunities for the private
companies in this business segment.
Name(s) of other Companies
Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited
in which Directorships_held
Astra_Foundation.
Name(s) of other Companies
Nil
in which Committee
Membership(s) I
Chairmanship(s) held
____
Total shares held by him in the
53,850 equity shares of Rs.21- each
Company
Relationship with other
Mr. M. Venkateshwar Reddyis not related to any
directors
--
Director of the Company.
3.Mr.T.Ramachandru, Independent Director, has submitted his letter of resignation as an Independent Director of our Company due to personal reasons and the same was accepted.
40
4.Mr.B.MaIla Reddy, Mr.P.A.Chitrakar and Mrs.C.PrameeIamma, promoters of the company were appointed as advisors of the company for a period of three years with effect from 01 .04.2019.
The meeting of the Board of directors commenced at 11.00 AN and concluded at 2.45 P.M.
AMP - Astra Microwave Products Limited published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 13:36:06 UTC