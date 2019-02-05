AstraZeneca Antibody Granted Fast-Track Review by US, Europe

By Carlo Martuscelli

An antibody being developed by AstraZeneca has been fast-tracked for regulatory review by both the U.S. and European medicines bodies, the pharmaceutical company said Tuesday.

Astra said MEDI8897--a drug being researched for the prevention of lower respiratory tract infections--was granted access to the priority medicines program of the European Medicines Agency, a first for the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker. The initiative allows accelerated assessment of promising medicines and is awarded to drugs that show potential in early clinical data.

The company said it was awarded the designation based on a phase 2 clinical trial of MEDI8897 that showed a statistically significant reduction in observed cases of lower-respiratory tract infection caused by respiratory syncytial virus in healthy infants.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded the drug breakthrough therapy designation. The status also allows for expedited regulatory review, and is given when a medicine shows substantial improvements in results over other available therapies.

MEDI8897 is being developed in conjunction with the vaccines division of Sanofi, with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum having acquired part of the U.S. rights to the medicine.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com