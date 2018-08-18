Log in
AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA (AZN)
08/17 05:35:02 pm
5930 GBp   -0.10%
ASTRAZENECA : Biopharma Spinout Entasis Files for IPO
08/15ASTRAZENECA : Issues Global Bond Offer Worth $3 Billion
08/15ASTRAZENECA : prices a $3bn bond issue
AstraZeneca : Biopharma Spinout Entasis Files for IPO

08/18/2018 | 02:04am CEST

By Josh Beckerman

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a developer of antibiotics that spun out from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.LN) in 2015, has revealed its plans for an initial public offering.

Entasis, which previously filed confidential IPO paperwork, said in its Form S-1 Friday it has applied to list on Nasdaq under symbol ETTX.

The Waltham, Mass., biopharmaceutical company filed to offer up to $86.25 million, but that is a placeholder amount likely to change.

AstraZeneca owns a 21.6% stake in Entasis. Other large shareholders include Clarus Ventures, which owns 14.7%.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -0.10% 5930 Delayed Quote.15.91%
ASTRAZENECA -0.03% 703 Delayed Quote.23.69%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 225 M
EBIT 2018 5 356 M
Net income 2018 2 201 M
Debt 2018 14 768 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 40,56
P/E ratio 2019 33,60
EV / Sales 2018 4,96x
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
Capitalization 95 565 M
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 76,1 $
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sean Bohen Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA15.91%95 768
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.18%347 417
PFIZER14.36%238 136
NOVARTIS-0.83%207 488
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.96%206 696
MERCK AND COMPANY22.36%176 752
