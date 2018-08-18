AstraZeneca : Biopharma Spinout Entasis Files for IPO

By Josh Beckerman



Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a developer of antibiotics that spun out from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.LN) in 2015, has revealed its plans for an initial public offering.

Entasis, which previously filed confidential IPO paperwork, said in its Form S-1 Friday it has applied to list on Nasdaq under symbol ETTX.

The Waltham, Mass., biopharmaceutical company filed to offer up to $86.25 million, but that is a placeholder amount likely to change.

AstraZeneca owns a 21.6% stake in Entasis. Other large shareholders include Clarus Ventures, which owns 14.7%.

