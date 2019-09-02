Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA

(AZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Brilinta reduced the risk of cardiovascular events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Brilinta reduced the risk of cardiovascular events

Released : 02.09.2019

RNS Number : 8028K

AstraZeneca PLC

02 September 2019

02 September 2019 07:00 BST

Brilinta reduced the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with

coronary artery disease and type-2 diabetes in Phase III THEMIS trial

Additionally, Brilinta showed a more favourable clinical benefit in a prespecified sub-analysis of patients who had undergone a procedure to open a coronary artery

AstraZeneca today announced detailed results from the positive Phase III THEMIS trial which showed Brilinta (ticagrelor) plus aspirin reduced the relative risk for the composite of cardiovascular (CV) death, heart attack, or stroke by 10% compared with aspirin alone, a statistically significant reduction.

The overall THEMIS trial population was patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) and type-2 diabetes (T2D) with no prior heart attack or stroke.

Additionally, in a clinically meaningful and prespecified sub-analysis of patients who had previously undergone a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), a procedure to open a blocked or narrowed coronary artery, a 15% relative risk reduction was observed for Brilinta plus aspirin for the composite of CV death, heart attack, or stroke, compared with aspirin alone.

The safety profile for Brilinta was consistent with the known profile of the medicine with an increased risk of bleeding events observed in both THEMIS and the THEMIS-PCIsub-analysis.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: "These positive results show that Brilinta reduced the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with coronary artery disease and type-2 diabetes, and we hope this will make a difference because their risk of heart attack or stroke is almost twice as high as it is among diabetes patients without cardiovascular disease. Also, for the first time, these new data identified an easily-recognisablesub-group of stable patients who may benefit most from Brilinta - those with type-2 diabetes who have undergone PCI."

Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, THEMIS Co-Chair and Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Boston, US said: "So far, treatment options have been limited for patients with coronary artery disease and type-2 diabetes. The results from THEMIS greatly advance our understanding of cardiovascular risk reduction and refine our understanding of the role of dual antiplatelet therapy in patients across the cardiovascular spectrum."

Gabriel Steg, MD, THEMIS Co-Chair and Professor at Université de Paris, said: "Patients with type-2 diabetes who had undergone a percutaneous coronary intervention, face a similar risk of a cardiovascular event as those who have had a heart attack. The PCI population is a sizeable and easily identifiable group of patients where we saw a more favourable net clinical benefit, that we hope in the future will be considered for long-term therapy with Brilinta and aspirin."

AstraZeneca will work with regulatory authorities to explore an update to the Brilinta label based on these results.

Results from THEMIS and THEMIS-PCI were presented on Sunday 1 September 2019 at the ESC Congress 2019 (the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology) in Paris, France. The results for the overall THEMIS trial were published

simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine1 and results from THEMIS-PCI were published in The Lancet.2

About THEMIS

THEMIS (Effect of Ticagrelor on Health Outcomes in DiabEtes Mellitus Patients Intervention Study) is an AstraZeneca- sponsored, multi-national, randomised, doubleblinded trial in patients with CAD and T2D with no prior myocardial infarction or stroke. THEMIS was designed to test the hypothesis that Brilinta plus aspirin would reduce major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), a composite of CV death, myocardial infarction or stroke, compared with aspirin alone. CAD was defined as a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), bypass surgery, or at least a 50% narrowing of a coronary artery. More than 19,000 patients were randomised across 42 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America.

THEMIS-PCI is a clinically meaningful and prespecified sub-analysis of patients (11,154 which is 58% of total patients) who

had previously undergone percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

About Brilinta

Brilinta is an oral, reversible, direct-acting P2Y12 receptor antagonist that works by inhibiting platelet activation. Brilinta, together with aspirin, has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (myocardial infarction, stroke or CV death) in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or a history of MI.

Brilinta, co-administered with aspirin, is indicated for the prevention of atherothrombotic events in adult patients with ACS, or for patients with a history of MI and a high risk of developing an atherothrombotic event.

About AstraZeneca in CVRM

Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism (CVRM) together forms one of AstraZeneca's three therapy areas and is a key growth driver for the Company. By following the science to understand more clearly the underlying links between the heart, kidneys and pancreas, AstraZeneca is investing in a portfolio of medicines to protect organs and improve outcomes by slowing disease progression, reducing risks and tackling comorbidities. The Company's ambition is to modify or halt the natural course of CVRM diseases and potentially regenerate organs and restore function, by continuing to deliver transformative science that improves treatment practices and cardiovascular health for millions of patients worldwide.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, CVRM and Respiratory. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit astrazeneca.comand follow us on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

Media Relations

Gonzalo Viña

+44 203 749 5916

Rob Skelding

Oncology

+44 203 749 5821

Rebecca Einhorn

Oncology

+1 301 518 4122

Matt Kent

BioPharmaceuticals

+44 203 749 5906

Jennifer Hursit

Other

+44 203 749 5762

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand

Sweden

+46 8 552 53 106

Michele Meixell

US

+1 302 885 2677

Investor Relations

Thomas Kudsk Larsen

+44 203 749 5712

Henry Wheeler

Oncology

+44 203 749 5797

Christer Gruvris

BioPharmaceuticals (CV, metabolism)

+44 203 749 5711

Nick Stone

BioPharmaceuticals (respiratory, renal)

+44 203 749 5716

Josie Afolabi

Other medicines

+44 203 749 5631

Craig Marks

Finance, fixed income

+44 7881 615 764

Jennifer Kretzmann

Corporate access, retail investors

+44 203 749 5824

US toll-free

+1 866 381 72 77

Adrian Kemp

Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

References

  1. Steg P.G et al. Ticagrelor in Patients with Stable Coronary Disease and Diabetes. New England Journal of Medicine.
  2. Bhatt D.L et al. Ticagrelor in patients with diabetes and stable coronary artery disease with a history of previous percutaneous coronary intervention (THEMIS-PCI): a phase 3, placebo-controlled, randomised trial. The Lancet.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor

visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCLFLLBKKFFBBE

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA
02:27aASTRAZENECA : Brilinta reduced the risk of cardiovascular events
PU
02:27aASTRAZENECA : Detailed results from Phase III DAPA-HF trial
PU
02:06aASTRAZENECA : Brilinta reduced the risk of cardiovascular events in patients wit..
AQ
02:01aASTRAZENECA : Detailed results from Phase III DAPA-HF trial showed Farxigasignif..
AQ
09/01ASTRAZENECA : Brilinta reduced the risk of cardiovascular events in patients wit..
PU
09/01ASTRAZENECA : BRILINTA Reduced the Risk of Cardiovascular Events in Patients Wit..
BU
09/01ASTRAZENECA : Detailed Results from Phase III DAPA-HF Trial Showed FARXIGA Signi..
BU
08/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lifted by encouraging China trade comments and ..
RE
08/29ASTRAZENECA : to present data at ESC Congress 2019 that potentially redefines th..
PU
08/29AstraZeneca lupus drug shows promise after set-back last year
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 979 M
EBIT 2019 6 414 M
Net income 2019 2 292 M
Debt 2019 11 358 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 49,9x
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,34x
EV / Sales2020 4,86x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 89,54  $
Last Close Price 88,98  $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shriti Vadera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA24.60%116 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group