MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA (AZN)
AstraZeneca CEO warns of medicine shortages after Brexit: Sunday Times

09/23/2018 | 07:24am CEST
A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could see widespread medicine shortages if there is no deal to prevent friction at the border with the European Union after Brexit, the AstraZeneca chief executive told the Sunday Times.

The company said in July it would stockpile drugs as a Brexit safety net, and CEO Pascal Soriot told the Sunday Times in an interview that the complexity of the supply chain in pharmaceuticals meant that delays would be likely.

"We have products that go back and forth between the UK and Europe at different stages of manufacturing," he was quoted as saying. "If drugs are stuck, you have a problem."

Separately, the Sunday Times reported that Jaguar Land Rover was considering following BMW's lead and bringing forward its annual summer factory shutdown to coincide with Britain's departure from the EU in case there is no deal, but added no decision had been taken.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 1.76% 5670 Delayed Quote.10.72%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.53% 85.77 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 396 M
EBIT 2018 5 404 M
Net income 2018 2 284 M
Debt 2018 14 738 M
Yield 2018 3,70%
P/E ratio 2018 40,24
P/E ratio 2019 33,86
EV / Sales 2018 4,80x
EV / Sales 2019 4,53x
Capitalization 92 763 M
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 77,4 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sean Bohen Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA10.72%92 763
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.62%383 312
PFIZER21.65%258 285
NOVARTIS-0.63%216 108
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.60%211 501
MERCK AND COMPANY25.79%189 092
