AstraZeneca : China Partner Granted Marketing Authorization for Anemia Drug

08/22/2019 | 03:00am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) on Thursday said its partner in China has received marketing authorization for roxadustat for treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease in patients who are non-dialysis dependent.

The pharmaceutical company said FibroGen (China) Medical Technology Development Co., Ltd. was granted marketing authorization by China's National Medical Products Administration and was supported by a Phase III trial.

AstraZeneca said marketing authorization follows the earlier approval in China for roxadustat, which was granted in December, for use by patients who are on dialysis.

The company and its partner expect to launch roxadustat in China during the second half of 2019.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

