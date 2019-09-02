AstraZeneca : Detailed results from Phase III DAPA-HF trial

Detailed results from Phase III DAPA-HF trial

Released : 02.09.2019

AstraZeneca PLC

02 September 2019

02 September 2019 07:00 BST

Detailed results from Phase III DAPA-HF trial showed Farxiga

significantly reduced both the incidence of cardiovascular death

and the worsening of heart failure

DAPA-HF is the first outcomes trial with an SGLT2 inhibitor in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, with and without type-2 diabetes

AstraZeneca today announced detailed results from the landmark Phase III DAPA-HF trial that showed Farxiga (dapagliflozin) on top of standard of care reduced both the incidence of cardiovascular death and the worsening of heart failure.

DAPA-HF is the first outcomes trial with an SGLT2 inhibitor investigating the treatment of heart failure in patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D). Farxiga is currently approved to treat patients with T2D.

Topline results announced in August 2019showed DAPA-HF met the primary endpoint. The detailed results of the trial presented at the ESC Congress 2019 in Paris, France, showed Farxiga reduced the composite of cardiovascular (CV) death or worsening of heart failure by 26% (p<0.0001) and showed a reduction in each of the individual components of the composite endpoint.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: "Farxiga is well established in the treatment of type-2 diabetes, and these exciting new findings offer clinically meaningful insights into the potential of the medicine to reduce the burden of heart failure in patients with and without type-2 diabetes. We are proud to be contributing to the scientific body of evidence during the ESC Congress 2019."

John McMurray, MD, University of Glasgow, Cardiovascular Research Centre, Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, said: "We are very pleased that Farxiga was so effective in our trial - it did all the things we would like any drug to do in heart failure, which are to improve symptoms, reduce hospital admissions and increase survival. Even better, Farxiga was as effective in heart failure patients without diabetes as in those with diabetes."

In analysing each of the components of the primary composite endpoint, there was a 30% decrease (p<0.0001) in the risk of experiencing a first episode of worsening heart failure and an 18% decrease (p=0.0294) in the risk of dying from cardiovascular causes. The effect of Farxiga on the primary composite endpoint was generally consistent across the key subgroups examined.

The trial results also showed a significant improvement in patient reported outcomes measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) total symptom score and a nominally significant reduction in all-cause mortality by 17% (7.9 versus 9.5 patients with an event per 100 patient-years) in favour of Farxiga.

The safety profile of Farxiga in the DAPA-HF trial was consistent with the well-established safety profile of the medicine. The proportion of patients with volume depletion (7.5% versus 6.8%) and renal adverse events (6.5% vs 7.2%), which are commonly of concern when treating heart failure, were comparable to placebo. Major hypoglycaemic events (0.2% versus 0.2%) were rare in both treatment groups.

Farxiga is also being studied in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) in the DELIVER and DETERMINE (HFrEF and HFpEF) trials.

About DAPA-HF

DAPA-HF (Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse-outcomes in Heart Failure) is an international, multi-centre, parallel group, randomised, double-blinded trial in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (LVEF ≤ 40%), with and without T2D, designed to evaluate the effect of Farxiga 10mg, compared with placebo, given once daily in addition to standard of care. The primary composite outcome was time to a worsening heart failure event (hospitalisation or equivalent event; i.e. an urgent heart failure visit), or cardiovascular death.