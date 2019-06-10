Log in
AstraZeneca : Diabetes Drug Helps Prevent Kidney Complications

06/10/2019 | 01:21am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Monday that a phase 3 study of diabetes medication Farxiga showed the drug lowered the risk of kidney-function decline.

The data from the Declare-Timi 58 trial showed that patients with type-2 diabetes administered Farxiga showed a 47% reduction in the relative risk of the composite renal-specific outcome of kidney function decline--a measure of how well the kidney filters the blood--when compared with placebo.

Joris Silon, senior vice president of AstraZeneca's cardiovascular, renal and metabolism unit, said the data continues to support the consistent cardio-renal results demonstrated by Farxiga, across a large and broad everyday patient population.

The clinical trial first reported headline results in November.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 0.81% 731.8 Delayed Quote.8.62%
ASTRAZENECA -0.28% 6028 Delayed Quote.2.64%
