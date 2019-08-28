Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA

(AZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Fasenra Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 02:40am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted its respiratory medicine Fasenra orphan drug status for the treatment of eosinophilic oesophagitis.

The designation is given to drugs that are intended to treat rare diseases with a limited number of patients, and provides benefits such as market exclusivity and faster regulatory approvals.

Eosinophilic oesophagitis is a chronic inflammatory disease caused by an accumulation of white blood cells called eosinophils in the esophagus.

Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos said that there are currently no FDA-approved treatments for the disease.

"Because Fasenra depletes eosinophils in blood and tissue, it could become a potential new medicine to treat patients with this rare disease," said Mr. Pangalos, who works in the pharmaceutical company's biopharmaceuticals research department.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA
03:14aASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA grants orphan drug status to AstraZeneca's asthma drug Fa..
RE
02:40aASTRAZENECA : Fasenra Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA
DJ
02:27aASTRAZENECA : Breztri Aerosphere Phase 3 Trial Successful
DJ
02:06aASTRAZENECA : Fasenra granted US Orphan Drug Designation for
AQ
02:01aASTRAZENECA : Breztri Aerosphere Phase III ETHOS trial met
AQ
08/27AstraZeneca Drug in Kidney Disease Study Gets Fast Track Designation
DJ
08/27ASTRAZENECA : FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for FARXIGA in Chronic Kidney Di..
BU
08/27ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Fa..
RE
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 979 M
EBIT 2019 6 401 M
Net income 2019 2 292 M
Debt 2019 11 358 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 49,9x
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,34x
EV / Sales2020 4,86x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 89,29  $
Last Close Price 88,93  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shriti Vadera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA23.28%116 723
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.46%342 141
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.03%236 871
MERCK AND COMPANY11.92%218 963
NOVARTIS16.25%206 055
PFIZER-20.18%189 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group