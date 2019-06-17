Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA

(AZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : GSK pharma head flags need for speed in high-pressure drug market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 10:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The GSK logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore

LONDON (Reuters) - Doing things one at a time in drug development is not a luxury that GlaxoSmithKline can afford any longer, the head of pharmaceuticals at Britain's largest drugmaker told Reuters.

Luke Miels, who joined GSK in September 2017 after a contract dispute with his former employer AstraZeneca, said picking the most promising projects and developing them quickly now takes precedence over spreading the risk of failure.

"In the past, 10 programmes were chosen, a budget for eight was allocated. Usually what happened was that time was the trade off that was made," he said in an interview.

"Now what we do is we pick five or six programmes, and concentrate investment there."

GSK, like rivals, was in the habit of testing new drugs first on patients who had run out of other treatment options. If successful, it would try patients at an earlier stage of their disease, replacing older, established treatments.

In today's market, where rivals in the United States and China catch up fast if a new class of drug shows promise, GSK has to run costly drug tests on humans in several settings at the same time, even if it means dropping other drug candidates.

"Rather than do things sequentially, you do them in parallel, or as close to parallel as possible," Miels said.

GSK, which is battling to return to profit growth, has taken this approach for instance with an experimental drug that for now goes by the code name of GSK'916 against multiple myeloma, a common and incurable type of blood cancer.

Likewise, GSK doubled down on its quest to bring a drug known as GSK'165 to market as a rheumatoid arthritis treatment, even after initial results in a mid-stage drug trial did not show a clear enough reading.

"This drug has very interesting effects on pain. That could potentially reduce the use of opioids and pain meds," Miels said.

More trials will be run to make the pain argument more clearly, he added.

GSK expects a decline of 5%-9% in adjusted earnings per share this year, excluding exchange rate moves, as it suffers from generic competition to its inhalable lung drug Advair and pressure from rival Gilead in HIV treatments.

Miels said a tougher stance on drug prices by U.S. lawmakers and medical insurers was one of the reasons for the need for speed in bringing drugs to market - to try to remain ahead of competitors for as long as possible.

At the same time, rapid growth in the Chinese market was spurring a more sophisticated healthcare system there, with local biotech groups quick to catch up with Western pioneers in drug development, producing similar drugs for their home market.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Ludwig Burger
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 0.26% 6230 Delayed Quote.5.82%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.19% 1587.4 Delayed Quote.6.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA
10:35aASTRAZENECA : GSK pharma head flags need for speed in high-pressure drug market
RE
02:35aASTRAZENECA : Study Shows Cancer Drug Calquence Increases Time Without Disease P..
DJ
02:00aASTRAZENECA : Calquence significantly prolonged the time patient
AQ
06/15ASTRAZENECA : CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib) Significantly Prolonged the Time Patien..
BU
06/15ASTRAZENECA : Calquence significantly prolonged the time patients lived without ..
PU
06/14ASTRAZENECA : LOKELMA™ Demonstrated Efficacy in Treating Hyperkalemia in P..
BU
06/14ASTRAZENECA : Lokelma demonstrated efficacy in treating hyperkalaemia in patient..
PU
06/12ASTRAZENECA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
06/10ASTRAZENECA : Farxiga Reduced Progression of Kidney Disease or Renal Death in Ty..
DJ
06/10ASTRAZENECA : FARXIGA Study Showed Reduced Progression of Kidney Disease or Rena..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 593 M
EBIT 2019 6 356 M
Net income 2019 2 672 M
Debt 2019 12 282 M
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 38,05
P/E ratio 2020 26,99
EV / Sales 2019 4,78x
EV / Sales 2020 4,33x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 86,2 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shriti Vadera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA5.82%98 485
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.55%348 981
PFIZER-2.04%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.39%227 848
NOVARTIS20.35%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY8.34%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About