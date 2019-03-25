AstraZeneca : Gets European Approval for Forxiga in Type-1 Diabetes Treatment

By Adam Clark

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Monday that it has received approval in Europe for its Forxiga product as an adjunct to insulin treatment for adults with type-1 diabetes.

The London-listed pharmaceutical company said Forxiga is the first oral medicine approved in Europe as an adjunct to insulin treatment, and is AstraZeneca's first medicine approved for type-1 diabetes.

Forxiga is undergoing regulatory review in Japan and U.S. for the same purpose, with decisions expected in the first and second halves of 2019 respectively.

