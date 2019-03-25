Log in
AstraZeneca : Gets European Approval for Forxiga in Type-1 Diabetes Treatment

03/25/2019

By Adam Clark

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Monday that it has received approval in Europe for its Forxiga product as an adjunct to insulin treatment for adults with type-1 diabetes.

The London-listed pharmaceutical company said Forxiga is the first oral medicine approved in Europe as an adjunct to insulin treatment, and is AstraZeneca's first medicine approved for type-1 diabetes.

Forxiga is undergoing regulatory review in Japan and U.S. for the same purpose, with decisions expected in the first and second halves of 2019 respectively.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

ASTRAZENECA
ASTRAZENECA -2.67% 6351 Delayed Quote.8.14%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 515 M
EBIT 2019 6 147 M
Net income 2019 2 931 M
Debt 2019 13 901 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 38,52
P/E ratio 2020 27,15
EV / Sales 2019 5,11x
EV / Sales 2020 4,63x
Capitalization 106 B
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shriti Vadera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA8.14%106 313
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.09%364 560
NOVARTIS10.71%239 248
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.68%233 745
PFIZER-4.12%232 343
MERCK AND COMPANY7.70%212 409
