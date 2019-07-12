AstraZeneca : Imfinzi Granted US Orphan Drug Designation

By Carlo Martuscelli



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had awarded its cancer drug Imfinzi orphan drug status as a treatment for small-cell lung cancer.

The designation is given to medicines that aim to treat rare diseases and provides benefits such as market exclusivity and faster regulatory approvals.

Imfinzi is currently approved as a treatment for inoperable stage 3 non-small-cell lung cancer after chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

