AstraZeneca : Imfinzi, Tremelimumab Combination Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint

08/21/2019 | 02:27am EDT

By Ian Walker

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Wednesday that a phase 3 "Neptune" trial of Imfinzi plus tremelimumab in Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer didn't meets its primary endpoint.

The pharmaceutical company said the trial aimed to improve overall survival compared with standard of care chemotherapy, in previously-untreated Stage IV (metastatic) non-small-cell lung-cancer patients.

However Astra said the safety and tolerability profile for combination of Imfinzi and tremelimumab was consistent with previous trials.

"We are fully committed to a deep analysis of the vast clinical and biomarker data from this trial to gain further insights to improve Immuno-Oncology approaches for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer," Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, Jose Baselga said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

