AstraZeneca : Issues Global Bond Offer Worth $3 Billion

By Oliver Griffin



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Wednesday that it has priced a four-tranche global bond offering worth a total of $3 billion, the net proceeds of which will be used for general corporate purposes.

The pharmaceutical company said that Citigroup Inc. (C), JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the bond issue.

The offer is expected to close on Aug. 17, AstraZeneca said.

