Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA (AZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/14 05:35:23 pm
6015 GBp   -0.61%
08:28aASTRAZENECA : Issues Global Bond Offer Worth $3 Billion
DJ
08:01aASTRAZENECA : prices a $3bn bond issue
AQ
08/09ASTRAZENECA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AstraZeneca : Issues Global Bond Offer Worth $3 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 08:28am CEST

By Oliver Griffin

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Wednesday that it has priced a four-tranche global bond offering worth a total of $3 billion, the net proceeds of which will be used for general corporate purposes.

The pharmaceutical company said that Citigroup Inc. (C), JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the bond issue.

The offer is expected to close on Aug. 17, AstraZeneca said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -0.61% 6015 Delayed Quote.17.46%
ASTRAZENECA -1.36% 712 Delayed Quote.25.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA
08:28aASTRAZENECA : Issues Global Bond Offer Worth $3 Billion
DJ
08:01aASTRAZENECA : prices a $3bn bond issue
AQ
08/09ASTRAZENECA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/08Merck's Zepatier price cut lands it co-exclusive status on Express Scripts 20..
AQ
08/08ASTRAZENECA : Settles Texas Drug Marketing Litigation -- Bloomberg
DJ
08/03Merck, AstraZeneca Get EMA Orphan Designation for Selumetinib
DJ
08/03ASTRAZENECA : Selumetinib granted orphan designation in Europe for neurofibromat..
PU
08/03ASTRAZENECA : EMA grants OD for selumetinib in NF1
AQ
08/01More drugmakers build Brexit stockpiles as EU agency faces exodus
RE
07/31SANOFI HAS BEEN STOCKPILING DRUGS FO : Wsj
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS : Potential For A Near-Term Run Up 
08/143 THINGS IN BIOTECH, AUGUST 14 : Is Stemline Finally A Go In Cancer? 
08/11Eli Lilly Is An Attractive Buy For 2018 
08/09BeiGene launches late-stage study of tislelizumab in first-line lung cancer 
08/08AstraZeneca goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 224 M
EBIT 2018 5 355 M
Net income 2018 2 201 M
Debt 2018 14 768 M
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 41,26
P/E ratio 2019 34,18
EV / Sales 2018 5,07x
EV / Sales 2019 4,77x
Capitalization 97 871 M
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 76,1 $
Spread / Average Target -0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sean Bohen Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA17.46%97 871
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.31%350 770
PFIZER12.40%239 423
NOVARTIS-1.07%209 596
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.84%207 317
MERCK AND COMPANY18.11%175 715
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.