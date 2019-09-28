AstraZeneca : LYNPARZA (olaparib) Improved the Time Women Lived Without Disease Progression to 22 Months in the Broad Population and 37 Months in HRD-positive Patients as 1st-line Maintenance Treatment with Bevacizumab for Newly Diagnosed Advanced Ovarian Cancer

AstraZeneca and Merck’s LYNPARZA added to bevacizumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 41% in the overall trial population

AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., US (Merck: known as MSD outside the US and Canada) today announced detailed positive results from the Phase III PAOLA-1 trial, showing LYNPARA® (olaparib) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

The trial compared LYNPARZA when added to standard-of-care (SoC) bevacizumab vs. bevacizumab alone in women in the 1st-line maintenance setting, irrespective of their genetic biomarker status or outcome from previous surgery. Investigator-assessed results showed LYNPARZA added to bevacizumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 41% (equal to a hazard ratio of 0.59) and improved PFS to a median of 22.1 months vs. 16.6 months for those treated with bevacizumab alone. At two years since trial initiation, 46% of women treated with LYNPARZA added to bevacizumab showed no disease progression vs. 28% of women receiving bevacizumab alone.

The sensitivity analysis of blinded independent central review (BICR) of PFS was consistent, showing a similar improvement with a median of 26.1 months for LYNPARZA added to bevacizumab vs. 18.3 months for bevacizumab alone. The safety and tolerability profile of LYNPARZA and bevacizumab were consistent with those known from previous trials for each medicine.

The results were presented during the Presidential Symposium of the 2019 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress in Barcelona, Spain (Abstract #LBA2_PR).

The trial also included exploratory sub-group analyses including BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) and broader homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) populations, which showed treatment with LYNPARZA added to bevacizumab demonstrated greater benefit vs. bevacizumab alone. In the BRCAm-positive sub-group, LYNPARZA added to bevacizumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 69% (equal to a hazard ratio of 0.31). In the broader HRD-positive sub-group, which represents approximately half of women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer and includes BRCAm, LYNPARZA added to bevacizumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 67% (equal to a hazard ratio of 0.33).

José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said: “This trial was designed to reflect everyday clinical practice using a global standard-of-care treatment with LYNPARZA. The results showed at two years nearly half of women with advanced ovarian cancer were progression-free with LYNPARZA added to bevacizumab as a 1st-line maintenance treatment, regardless of their biomarker status or surgical outcome. We are working with regulatory authorities to bring LYNPARZA to these patients as quickly as possible.”

Roy Baynes, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development, Chief Medical Officer, Merck Research Laboratories, said: “PAOLA-1 is the second positive Phase III trial involving LYNPARZA in the 1st-line maintenance setting for advanced ovarian cancer. Following the positive SOLO-1 trial, we are encouraged by the PAOLA-1 results which reaffirm AstraZeneca and Merck’s ongoing commitment to explore potential treatment options for more women with ovarian cancer.”

Isabelle Ray Coquard, principal investigator of the PAOLA-1 trial and medical oncologist, Centre Léon Bérard and President of the GINECO group, said: “The goal of 1st-line, including maintenance, treatment for women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer is to delay relapse. Unfortunately, the risk of relapsing is high, as two out of three women relapse within three years of initial diagnosis. In PAOLA-1, the results of LYNPARZA added to bevacizumab were significant and have the potential to change clinical practice in how women with advanced ovarian cancer are treated in the 1st-line maintenance setting.”

Summary of PFS in overall population

Median in months Hazard Ratio (95% CI) LYNPARZA + bevacizumab bevacizumab alone PFS (investigator assessed) (n=806) 22.1 16.6 0.59 (0.49-0.72) p<0.0001 PFS (BICR) 26.1 18.3 0.63 (0.51-0.77) p<0.0001

Summary of PFS in exploratory sub-group analyses

Median in months Hazard Ratio (95% CI) LYNPARZA + bevacizumab bevacizumab alone PFS by BRCAm status BRCAm (n=237) 37.2i 21.7 0.31 (0.20-0.47) Non-BRCAm (n=569) 18.9 16.0 0.71 (0.58-0.88) PFS by HRD status HRD-positive (n=387) 37.2i 17.7 0.33 (0.25-0.45) HRD-positive, non-BRCAm (n=152) 28.1i 16.6 0.43 (0.28-0.66) HRD-negative/unknown (n=419) 16.9 16.0 0.92 (0.72-1.17)

i The median PFS estimate is immature at this time (below 50% maturity) and will evolve with additional follow up.

Overall Grade 3 or above adverse events (AEs) were 57% for LYNPARZA added to bevacizumab and 51% for bevacizumab alone. The most common AEs ≥20% were nausea (53%), fatigue (53%), hypertension (46%), anemia (41%), lymphopenia (24%), vomiting (22%) and arthralgia (22%). Grade 3 or above AEs were hypertension (19%), anemia (17%), lymphopenia (7%), fatigue (5%), neutropenia (6%), nausea (2%), diarrhea (2%), leukopenia (2%), vomiting (1%) and abdominal pain (1%). AEs led to dose interruption in 54% of patients on LYNPARZA while 20% of patients discontinued treatment.

LYNPARZA is currently approved as 1st-line maintenance treatment in women with somatic and germline BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer following response to platinum-based chemotherapy. It is also approved for the maintenance treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer regardless of BRCA status. It is also approved for germline BRCAm HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer previously treated with chemotherapy. For 1st-line maintenance in advanced ovarian cancer and the metastatic breast cancer setting, physicians should select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

There are no contraindications for LYNPARZA.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Myelodysplastic Syndrome/Acute Myeloid Leukemia (MDS/AML): Occurred in <1.5% of patients exposed to LYNPARZA monotherapy, and the majority of events had a fatal outcome. The duration of therapy in patients who developed secondary MDS/AML varied from <6 months to >2 years. All of these patients had previous chemotherapy with platinum agents and/or other DNA-damaging agents, including radiotherapy, and some also had a history of more than one primary malignancy or of bone marrow dysplasia.

Do not start LYNPARZA until patients have recovered from hematological toxicity caused by previous chemotherapy (≤Grade 1). Monitor complete blood count for cytopenia at baseline and monthly thereafter for clinically significant changes during treatment. For prolonged hematological toxicities, interrupt LYNPARZA and monitor blood count weekly until recovery.

If the levels have not recovered to Grade 1 or less after 4 weeks, refer the patient to a hematologist for further investigations, including bone marrow analysis and blood sample for cytogenetics. Discontinue LYNPARZA if MDS/AML is confirmed.

Pneumonitis: Occurred in <1% of patients exposed to LYNPARZA, and some cases were fatal. If patients present with new or worsening respiratory symptoms such as dyspnea, cough, and fever, or a radiological abnormality occurs, interrupt LYNPARZA treatment and initiate prompt investigation. Discontinue LYNPARZA if pneumonitis is confirmed and treat patient appropriately.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on its mechanism of action and findings in animals, LYNPARZA can cause fetal harm. A pregnancy test is recommended for females of reproductive potential prior to initiating treatment.

Females

Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception during treatment and for 6 months following the last dose.

Males

Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential or who are pregnant to use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months following the last dose of LYNPARZA and to not donate sperm during this time.

ADVERSE REACTIONS—First-Line Maintenance BRCAm Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥10% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA in the first-line maintenance setting for SOLO-1 were: nausea (77%), fatigue (67%), abdominal pain (45%), vomiting (40%), anemia (38%), diarrhea (37%), constipation (28%), upper respiratory tract infection/influenza/nasopharyngitis/bronchitis (28%), dysgeusia (26%), decreased appetite (20%), dizziness (20%), neutropenia (17%), dyspepsia (17%), dyspnea (15%), leukopenia (13%), UTI (13%), thrombocytopenia (11%), and stomatitis (11%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA in the first-line maintenance setting for SOLO-1 were: decrease in hemoglobin (87%), increase in mean corpuscular volume (87%), decrease in leukocytes (70%), decrease in lymphocytes (67%), decrease in absolute neutrophil count (51%), decrease in platelets (35%), and increase in serum creatinine (34%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—Maintenance Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥20% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA in the maintenance setting for SOLO-2 were: nausea (76%), fatigue (including asthenia) (66%), anemia (44%), vomiting (37%), nasopharyngitis/upper respiratory tract infection (URI)/influenza (36%), diarrhea (33%), arthralgia/myalgia (30%), dysgeusia (27%), headache (26%), decreased appetite (22%), and stomatitis (20%).

Study 19: nausea (71%), fatigue (including asthenia) (63%), vomiting (35%), diarrhea (28%), anemia (23%), respiratory tract infection (22%), constipation (22%), headache (21%), decreased appetite (21%), and dyspepsia (20%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA in the maintenance setting (SOLO-2/Study 19) were: increase in mean corpuscular volume (89%/82%), decrease in hemoglobin (83%/82%), decrease in leukocytes (69%/58%), decrease in lymphocytes (67%/52%), decrease in absolute neutrophil count (51%/47%), increase in serum creatinine (44%/45%), and decrease in platelets (42%/36%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—Advanced gBRCAm Ovarian Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥20% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA for advanced gBRCAm ovarian cancer after 3 or more lines of chemotherapy (pooled from 6 studies) were: fatigue/asthenia (66%), nausea (64%), vomiting (43%), anemia (34%), diarrhea (31%), nasopharyngitis/upper respiratory tract infection (URI) (26%), dyspepsia (25%), myalgia (22%), decreased appetite (22%), and arthralgia/musculoskeletal pain (21%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA for advanced gBRCAm ovarian cancer (pooled from 6 studies) were: decrease in hemoglobin (90%), mean corpuscular volume elevation (57%), decrease in lymphocytes (56%), increase in serum creatinine (30%), decrease in platelets (30%), and decrease in absolute neutrophil count (25%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—gBRCAm, HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥20% of patients in OlympiAD were: nausea (58%), anemia (40%), fatigue (including asthenia) (37%), vomiting (30%), neutropenia (27%), respiratory tract infection (27%), leukopenia (25%), diarrhea (21%), and headache (20%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients in OlympiAD were: decrease in hemoglobin (82%), decrease in lymphocytes (73%), decrease in leukocytes (71%), increase in mean corpuscular volume (71%), decrease in absolute neutrophil count (46%), and decrease in platelets (33%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Anticancer Agents: Clinical studies of LYNPARZA in combination with other myelosuppressive anticancer agents, including DNA-damaging agents, indicate a potentiation and prolongation of myelosuppressive toxicity.

CYP3A Inhibitors: Avoid concomitant use of strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors. If a strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitor must be co-administered, reduce the dose of LYNPARZA. Advise patients to avoid grapefruit, grapefruit juice, Seville oranges, and Seville orange juice during LYNPARZA treatment.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of strong or moderate CYP3A inducers when using LYNPARZA. If a moderate inducer cannot be avoided, there is a potential for decreased efficacy of LYNPARZA.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: No data are available regarding the presence of olaparib in human milk, its effects on the breastfed infant or on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in the breastfed infant, advise a lactating woman not to breastfeed during treatment with LYNPARZA and for 1 month after receiving the final dose.

Pediatric Use: The safety and efficacy of LYNPARZA have not been established in pediatric patients.

Hepatic Impairment: No adjustment to the starting dose is required in patients with mild or moderate hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh classification A and B). There are no data in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh classification C).

Renal Impairment: No adjustment to the starting dose is necessary in patients with mild renal impairment (CLcr=51-80 mL/min), but patients should be monitored closely for toxicity. In patients with moderate renal impairment (CLcr=31-50 mL/min), reduce the dose to 200 mg twice daily. There are no data in patients with severe renal impairment or end-stage renal disease (CLcr ≤30 mL/min).

INDICATIONS

LYNPARZA is a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor indicated:

First-Line Maintenance BRCAm Advanced Ovarian Cancer

For the maintenance treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline or somatic BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm or sBRCAm) advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

Maintenance Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

For the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who are in complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Advanced gBRCAm Ovarian Cancer

For the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with 3 or more prior lines of chemotherapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

gBRCAm, HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

In patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious gBRCAm, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative metastatic breast cancer who have been treated with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, or metastatic setting. Patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive breast cancer should have been treated with a prior endocrine therapy or be considered inappropriate for endocrine therapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

Please see complete Prescribing Information, including Patient Information (Medication Guide).

NOTES TO EDITORS

About PAOLA-1

PAOLA-1 is a double-blind Phase III trial testing the efficacy and safety of LYNPARZA (300 mg twice daily) added to SoC bevacizumab vs. bevacizumab alone, as a 1st-line maintenance treatment for newly diagnosed advanced FIGO Stage III-IV high grade serous or endometroid ovarian, fallopian tube, or peritoneal cancer patients who had a complete or partial response to 1st-line treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and bevacizumab.

About LYNPARZA

LYNPARZA® (olaparib) is a first-in-class PARP inhibitor and the first targeted treatment to block DNA damage response (DDR) in cells/tumors harboring a deficiency in homologous recombination repair, such as mutations in BRCA1 and/or BRCA2. Inhibition of PARP with LYNPARZA leads to the trapping of PARP bound to DNA single-strand breaks, stalling of replication forks, their collapse and the generation of DNA double-strand breaks and cancer cell death. LYNPARZA is being tested in a range of PARP-dependent tumor types with defects and dependencies in the DDR pathway.

LYNPARZA, which is being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Merck, has a broad and advanced clinical trial development program, and AstraZeneca and Merck are working together to understand how it may affect multiple PARP-dependent tumors as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple cancer types. LYNPARZA is being tested in a range of DDR-deficient tumor types and is the foundation of AstraZeneca’s industry-leading portfolio of compounds targeting DDR mechanisms in cancer cells.

About ovarian cancer

Approximately 22,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with ovarian cancer (including ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancers) each year. Among women in the United States, it is the ninth most common cancer and the fifth leading cause of cancer death. The risk of developing ovarian cancer is increased in women with specific inherited genetic abnormalities, including BRCA mutations.

AstraZeneca is committed to the continued development of our R&D portfolio for ovarian cancer, with a focus on improved care for all patients.

About homologous recombination deficiency (HRD)

Homologous recombination deficiencies (HRDs) encompass a wide range of genetic abnormalities, including BRCA mutations, that can be detected using tests.As the BRCA gene drives DNA repair via homologous recombination, mutation of this gene leads to HR deficiency thereby interfering with normal cell DNA repair mechanisms. BRCA mutations are just one of many HRDs which are found in up to half of all newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients and confer sensitivity to PARP inhibitors including LYNPARZA.

About BRCA Mutations

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are human genes that produce proteins responsible for repairing damaged DNA and play an important role in maintaining the genetic stability of cells. When either of these genes is mutated, or altered, such that its protein product either is not made or does not function correctly, DNA damage may not be repaired properly, and cells become unstable. As a result, cells are more likely to develop additional genetic alterations that can lead to cancer.

About the AstraZeneca and Merck strategic oncology collaboration

In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, US, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize LYNPARZA, the world’s first PARP inhibitor, and potential new medicine selumetinib, a MEK inhibitor, for multiple cancer types. Working together, the companies will develop LYNPARZA and selumetinib in combination with other potential new medicines and as monotherapies. Independently, the companies will develop LYNPARZA and selumetinib in combination with their respective PD-L1 and PD-1 medicines.

About AstraZeneca in Oncology

AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in Oncology and offers a quickly growing portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to transform patients’ lives and the Company’s future. With at least six new medicines to be launched between 2014 and 2020, and a broad pipeline of small molecules and biologics in development, we are committed to advance Oncology as a key growth driver for AstraZeneca focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers. In addition to our core capabilities, we actively pursue innovative partnerships and investments that accelerate the delivery of our strategy, as illustrated by our investment in Acerta Pharma in hematology.

By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms – Immuno-Oncology, Tumor Drivers and Resistance, DNA Damage Response and Antibody Drug Conjugates – and by championing the development of personalized combinations, AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer treatment and one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.

