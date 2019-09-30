AstraZeneca : LYNPARZA (olaparib) More Than Doubled the Time Without Radiographic Disease Progression in Patients With BRCA1/2- or ATM-Mutated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

AstraZeneca and Merck’s LYNPARZA reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 51% in men with homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations

First positive Phase III trial testing a targeted treatment in biomarker-selected prostate cancer patients

AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., US (Merck: known as MSD outside the US and Canada) today presented detailed results from the Phase III PROfound trial in 387 men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have a mutation in their homologous recombination repair (HRRm) genes and whose disease had progressed on prior treatment with new hormonal agent (NHA) treatments (e.g. abiraterone or enzalutamide).

The trial was designed to analyze men with HRRm genes in two cohorts: the primary endpoint was in those with mutations in BRCA1/2 or ATM genes and then, if LYNPARZA® (olaparib) showed clinical benefit, a formal analysis was performed of the overall trial population of men with HRRm genes (BRCA1/2, ATM, CDK12 and 11 other HRRm genes; key secondary endpoint).

Results showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement with LYNPARZA in the primary endpoint of radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), improving the time men with BRCA1/2- or ATM-mutated mCRPC lived without disease progression or death to a median of 7.4 months vs. 3.6 months for those treated with abiraterone or enzalutamide. LYNPARZA reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 66% (equal to a hazard ratio of 0.34) for these men.

The trial also met the key secondary endpoint of rPFS in the overall HRRm population, where LYNPARZA reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 51% (equal to a hazard ratio of 0.49) and improved rPFS to a median of 5.8 months vs. 3.5 months for abiraterone or enzalutamide.

The results were presented during the Presidential Symposium at the 2019 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress in Barcelona, Spain (Abstract #LBA12_PR).

Results also showed a trend at this interim analysis time point for improvement in overall survival (OS), another key secondary endpoint, in the two groups. LYNPARZA extended OS to 18.5 months vs. 15.1 months for abiraterone or enzalutamide in men with BRCA1/2- or ATM-mutated tumors, despite that at this interim analysis 81% of patients on NHA crossed over to LYNPARZA at progression. A similar trend in OS was observed at this interim analysis in the overall HRRm population with a median of 17.5 months’ OS for men treated with LYNPARZA vs. 14.3 months for abiraterone or enzalutamide (analysis at 41% data maturity).

José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said: “Results from PROfound demonstrate that, in addition to providing substantial benefit as a precision medicine for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with BRCA-mutated tumors, LYNPARZA is effective beyond just BRCA in tumors with mutations in other genes associated with homologous recombination repair. PROfound validates the concept of PARP sensitivity across multiple genes associated with homologous recombination repair in this disease and marks the first positive Phase III trial using a molecular biomarker to identify men for targeted treatment for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. We are working with global health authorities to bring LYNPARZA to these patients as quickly as possible.”

Roy Baynes, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development, Chief Medical Officer, Merck Research Laboratories, said: “The results from the Phase III PROfound trial are a testament to Merck and AstraZeneca’s lasting commitment to patients with cancer. The trial met the primary endpoint in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer that progressed on prior hormonal therapy, a notoriously difficult-to-treat disease. The benefit seen in patients beyond just those with BRCA mutations underscores the potential value of genomic testing in prostate cancer.”

Maha Hussain, one of the principal investigators of the PROfound trial and Deputy Director of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, said: “We have seen advances in the treatment over the last 15 years for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. However, to date treatments for this state of disease continue to use ‘one size fits all’ approaches overlooking the genomic make-up of the tumor and how it could inform treatment decisions to better personalize care and impact outcomes. I am thrilled by the PROfound results and LYNPARZA’s clinically meaningful benefit which offers the potential of a molecularly targeted treatment for this patient population with advanced disease. I am confident we are now entering a new era of personalized care and precision medicine for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.”

Summary of resultsi

Cohort A (BRCA1/2 or ATM) Cohort A+B ii (Overall HRRm) LYNPARZA n=162 pcNHA n=83 LYNPARZA n=256 pcNHA n=131 rPFS Median, months 7.4 3.6 5.8 3.5 % progression-free at 6 months 59.8 22.6 49.7 23.7 % progression-free at 12 months 28.1 9.4 22.1 13.5 Hazard ratio (95% CI) 0.34 (0.25-0.47) 0.49 (0.38-0.63) p-value <0.0001 <0.0001 Confirmed ORR Patients with response (%) 33.3 2.3 21.7 4.5 Odds ratio (95% CI) 20.86 (4.18-379.18) 5.93 (2.01-25.40) p-value <0.0001 0.0006 (nominal) Time to pain progression iii Median, months NR 9.92 Hazard ratio (95% CI) 0.44 (0.22-0.91) p-value 0.0192 OS (interim) iv Median, months 18.5 15.1 17.5 14.3 Hazard ratio (95% CI) 0.64 (0.43-0.97) 0.67 (0.49-0.93) p-value 0.0173 0.0063 (nominal)

NR, not reached; ORR, objective response rate; pc, physician’s choice

i Assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR)

ii Cohort B included patients with any 1 of 12 other HRR mutations

iii Time to pain progression in Cohort A was a key secondary endpoint included in the formal hierarchy

iv Interim analysis was done at 38% (Cohort A) and 41% (Cohort A+B) data maturity; Alpha spend at interim was 0.01; statistical significance not reached

The safety and tolerability profile of LYNPARZA in the PROfound trial was in line with that observed in prior clinical trials. The most common adverse events (AEs) ≥20% were anemia (47%), nausea (41%), fatigue/asthenia (41%), decreased appetite (30%) and diarrhea (21%). Grade 3 or above AEs were anemia (22%), pulmonary embolism (4%), fatigue/asthenia (3%), vomiting (2%), dyspnea (2%), urinary tract infection (2%), decreased appetite (1%), diarrhea (1%) and back pain (1%). 16% of patients on LYNPARZA discontinued treatment due to AEs.

AstraZeneca and Merck are also exploring additional trials in prostate cancer, including the ongoing Phase III PROpel trial, testing LYNPARZA as a 1st-line therapy in mCRPC, in combination with abiraterone.

LYNPARZA is currently approved for the maintenance treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer regardless of BRCA status. It is approved as 1st-line maintenance treatment in BRCAm advanced ovarian cancer following response to platinum-based chemotherapy. It is also approved for germline BRCAm HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer previously treated with chemotherapy. For 1st-line maintenance in advanced ovarian cancer and the metastatic breast cancer setting, physicians should select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic. LYNPARZA is not approved in metastatic pancreatic cancer, but an application is currently under regulatory review.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

There are no contraindications for LYNPARZA.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Myelodysplastic Syndrome/Acute Myeloid Leukemia (MDS/AML): Occurred in <1.5% of patients exposed to LYNPARZA monotherapy, and the majority of events had a fatal outcome. The duration of therapy in patients who developed secondary MDS/AML varied from <6 months to >2 years. All of these patients had previous chemotherapy with platinum agents and/or other DNA-damaging agents, including radiotherapy, and some also had a history of more than one primary malignancy or of bone marrow dysplasia.

Do not start LYNPARZA until patients have recovered from hematological toxicity caused by previous chemotherapy (≤Grade 1). Monitor complete blood count for cytopenia at baseline and monthly thereafter for clinically significant changes during treatment. For prolonged hematological toxicities, interrupt LYNPARZA and monitor blood count weekly until recovery.

If the levels have not recovered to Grade 1 or less after 4 weeks, refer the patient to a hematologist for further investigations, including bone marrow analysis and blood sample for cytogenetics. Discontinue LYNPARZA if MDS/AML is confirmed.

Pneumonitis: Occurred in <1% of patients exposed to LYNPARZA, and some cases were fatal. If patients present with new or worsening respiratory symptoms such as dyspnea, cough, and fever, or a radiological abnormality occurs, interrupt LYNPARZA treatment and initiate prompt investigation. Discontinue LYNPARZA if pneumonitis is confirmed and treat patient appropriately.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on its mechanism of action and findings in animals, LYNPARZA can cause fetal harm. A pregnancy test is recommended for females of reproductive potential prior to initiating treatment.

Females

Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception during treatment and for 6 months following the last dose.

Males

Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential or who are pregnant to use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months following the last dose of LYNPARZA and to not donate sperm during this time.

ADVERSE REACTIONS—First-Line Maintenance BRCAm Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥10% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA in the first-line maintenance setting for SOLO-1 were: nausea (77%), fatigue (67%), abdominal pain (45%), vomiting (40%), anemia (38%), diarrhea (37%), constipation (28%), upper respiratory tract infection/influenza/nasopharyngitis/bronchitis (28%), dysgeusia (26%), decreased appetite (20%), dizziness (20%), neutropenia (17%), dyspepsia (17%), dyspnea (15%), leukopenia (13%), UTI (13%), thrombocytopenia (11%), and stomatitis (11%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA in the first-line maintenance setting for SOLO-1 were: decrease in hemoglobin (87%), increase in mean corpuscular volume (87%), decrease in leukocytes (70%), decrease in lymphocytes (67%), decrease in absolute neutrophil count (51%), decrease in platelets (35%), and increase in serum creatinine (34%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—Maintenance Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥20% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA in the maintenance setting for SOLO-2 were: nausea (76%), fatigue (including asthenia) (66%), anemia (44%), vomiting (37%), nasopharyngitis/upper respiratory tract infection (URI)/influenza (36%), diarrhea (33%), arthralgia/myalgia (30%), dysgeusia (27%), headache (26%), decreased appetite (22%), and stomatitis (20%).

Study 19: nausea (71%), fatigue (including asthenia) (63%), vomiting (35%), diarrhea (28%), anemia (23%), respiratory tract infection (22%), constipation (22%), headache (21%), decreased appetite (21%), and dyspepsia (20%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA in the maintenance setting (SOLO-2/Study 19) were: increase in mean corpuscular volume (89%/82%), decrease in hemoglobin (83%/82%), decrease in leukocytes (69%/58%), decrease in lymphocytes (67%/52%), decrease in absolute neutrophil count (51%/47%), increase in serum creatinine (44%/45%), and decrease in platelets (42%/36%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—Advanced gBRCAm Ovarian Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥20% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA for advanced gBRCAm ovarian cancer after 3 or more lines of chemotherapy (pooled from 6 studies) were: fatigue/asthenia (66%), nausea (64%), vomiting (43%), anemia (34%), diarrhea (31%), nasopharyngitis/upper respiratory tract infection (URI) (26%), dyspepsia (25%), myalgia (22%), decreased appetite (22%), and arthralgia/musculoskeletal pain (21%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients in clinical trials of LYNPARZA for advanced gBRCAm ovarian cancer (pooled from 6 studies) were: decrease in hemoglobin (90%), mean corpuscular volume elevation (57%), decrease in lymphocytes (56%), increase in serum creatinine (30%), decrease in platelets (30%), and decrease in absolute neutrophil count (25%).

ADVERSE REACTIONS—gBRCAm, HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in ≥20% of patients in OlympiAD were: nausea (58%), anemia (40%), fatigue (including asthenia) (37%), vomiting (30%), neutropenia (27%), respiratory tract infection (27%), leukopenia (25%), diarrhea (21%), and headache (20%).

Most common laboratory abnormalities (Grades 1-4) in ≥25% of patients in OlympiAD were: decrease in hemoglobin (82%), decrease in lymphocytes (73%), decrease in leukocytes (71%), increase in mean corpuscular volume (71%), decrease in absolute neutrophil count (46%), and decrease in platelets (33%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Anticancer Agents: Clinical studies of LYNPARZA in combination with other myelosuppressive anticancer agents, including DNA-damaging agents, indicate a potentiation and prolongation of myelosuppressive toxicity.

CYP3A Inhibitors: Avoid concomitant use of strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors. If a strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitor must be co-administered, reduce the dose of LYNPARZA. Advise patients to avoid grapefruit, grapefruit juice, Seville oranges, and Seville orange juice during LYNPARZA treatment.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of strong or moderate CYP3A inducers when using LYNPARZA. If a moderate inducer cannot be avoided, there is a potential for decreased efficacy of LYNPARZA.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: No data are available regarding the presence of olaparib in human milk, its effects on the breastfed infant or on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in the breastfed infant, advise a lactating woman not to breastfeed during treatment with LYNPARZA and for 1 month after receiving the final dose.

Pediatric Use: The safety and efficacy of LYNPARZA have not been established in pediatric patients.

Hepatic Impairment: No adjustment to the starting dose is required in patients with mild or moderate hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh classification A and B). There are no data in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh classification C).

Renal Impairment: No adjustment to the starting dose is necessary in patients with mild renal impairment (CLcr=51-80 mL/min), but patients should be monitored closely for toxicity. In patients with moderate renal impairment (CLcr=31-50 mL/min), reduce the dose to 200 mg twice daily. There are no data in patients with severe renal impairment or end-stage renal disease (CLcr ≤30 mL/min).

INDICATIONS

LYNPARZA is a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor indicated:

First-Line Maintenance BRCAm Advanced Ovarian Cancer

For the maintenance treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline or somatic BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm or sBRCAm) advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

Maintenance Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

For the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who are in complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Advanced gBRCAm Ovarian Cancer

For the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with 3 or more prior lines of chemotherapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

gBRCAm, HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

In patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious gBRCAm, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative metastatic breast cancer who have been treated with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, or metastatic setting. Patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive breast cancer should have been treated with a prior endocrine therapy or be considered inappropriate for endocrine therapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

Please see complete Prescribing Information, including Patient Information (Medication Guide).

About PROfound

PROfound is a prospective, multi-center, randomized, open-label, Phase III trial testing the efficacy and safety of LYNPARZA 300 mg (two 150 mg tablets) twice daily versus new hormonal agents (e.g., abiraterone or enzalutamide) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have progressed on prior treatment with new hormonal anticancer treatments and have a qualifying tumor mutation in one of 15 genes involved in the homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathway, including among them BRCA1/2, ATM and CDK12.

About Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

Prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer in men. An estimated 174,650 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019. Development of prostate cancer is often driven by male sex hormones called androgens, including testosterone. mCRPC occurs when prostate cancer grows and spreads to other parts of the body despite the use of androgen-deprivation therapy to block the action of male sex hormones. Approximately 10-20% of men with advanced prostate cancer will develop CRPC within five years, and at least 84% of these will have metastases at the time of CRPC diagnosis. Of men with no metastases at CRPC diagnosis, 33% are likely to develop metastases within two years. Despite an increase in the number of available therapies for men with mCRPC, five-year survival remains low.

About Homologous Recombination Repair (HRR) Gene Mutations

HRR is a DNA repair process that allows for high-fidelity, error-free repair of damaged DNA, in the form of double-strand breaks and inter-strand crosslinks (amongst others). The inability to properly repair DNA damage leads to genomic instability and contributes to cancer etiology. Deficiency in HRR leads to a compromised ability to repair damaged DNA, and is a feature of cancer cells that is a target for PARP inhibitors, such as olaparib. PARP inhibitors block DNA damage repair by trapping of PARP bound to DNA single-strand breaks which leads to replication fork stalling causing their collapse and the generation of DNA double-strand breaks which in turn lead to cancer cell death.

About LYNPARZA

LYNPARZA® (olaparib) is a first-in-class PARP inhibitor and the first targeted treatment to block DNA damage response (DDR) in cells/tumors harboring a deficiency in homologous recombination repair (HRR), such as mutations in BRCA1 and/or BRCA2. Inhibition of PARP with LYNPARZA leads to the trapping of PARP bound to DNA single-strand breaks, stalling of replication forks, their collapse and the generation of DNA double-strand breaks and cancer cell death. LYNPARZA is being tested in a range of PARP-dependent tumor types with defects and dependencies in the DDR pathway.

LYNPARZA, which is being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Merck, has a broad and advanced clinical trial development program, and AstraZeneca and Merck are working together to understand how it may affect multiple PARP-dependent tumors as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple cancer types.

About the AstraZeneca and Merck Strategic Oncology Collaboration

In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, US, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize LYNPARZA, the world’s first PARP inhibitor, and potential new medicine selumetinib, a MEK inhibitor, for multiple cancer types. Working together, the companies will develop LYNPARZA and selumetinib in combination with other potential new medicines and as monotherapies. Independently, the companies will develop LYNPARZA and selumetinib in combination with their respective PD-L1 and PD-1 medicines.

About AstraZeneca in Oncology

AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in Oncology and offers a quickly-growing portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to transform patients’ lives and the Company’s future. With at least six new medicines to be launched between 2014 and 2020, and a broad pipeline of small molecules and biologics in development, we are committed to advance Oncology as a growth driver for AstraZeneca focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers. In addition to our core capabilities, we actively pursue innovative partnerships and investments that accelerate the delivery of our strategy, as illustrated by our investment in Acerta Pharma in hematology.

By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms – Immuno-Oncology, Tumor Drivers and Resistance, DNA Damage Response and Antibody Drug Conjugates – and by championing the development of personalized combinations, AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer treatment and one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM), and Respiratory. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.

