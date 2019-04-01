Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA

(AZN)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca: Selumetinib Designated as Breakthrough Therapy

0
04/01/2019 | 02:26am EDT

By Adam Clark

AstraZeneca said Monday that its Selumetinib drug has been granted a breakthrough therapy designation in the U.S. for neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic condition which causes tumors to grow in the nervous system.

The drug company said the designation is for treatment of pediatric patients aged three years and older, and means Selumetinib could get an expedited regulatory review.

The designation is based on a phase 2 trial for Selumetinib. The drug is being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -6.07% 752.3 Delayed Quote.11.67%
ASTRAZENECA -5.56% 6135 Delayed Quote.4.46%
MERCK AND COMPANY 0.65% 83.17 Delayed Quote.8.85%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 484 M
EBIT 2019 6 106 M
Net income 2019 3 074 M
Debt 2019 13 534 M
Yield 2019 3,49%
P/E ratio 2019 34,09
P/E ratio 2020 25,13
EV / Sales 2019 4,89x
EV / Sales 2020 4,43x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 86,0 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shriti Vadera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA4.46%101 314
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.32%372 229
NOVARTIS13.97%245 403
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.72%237 129
PFIZER-2.70%235 785
MERCK AND COMPANY8.85%214 680
