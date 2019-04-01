AstraZeneca: Selumetinib Designated as Breakthrough Therapy

By Adam Clark

AstraZeneca said Monday that its Selumetinib drug has been granted a breakthrough therapy designation in the U.S. for neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic condition which causes tumors to grow in the nervous system.

The drug company said the designation is for treatment of pediatric patients aged three years and older, and means Selumetinib could get an expedited regulatory review.

The designation is based on a phase 2 trial for Selumetinib. The drug is being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

