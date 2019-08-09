AstraZeneca : TAGRISSO® (OSIMERTINIB) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III FLAURA Trial for 1st-line EGFR-mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

TAGRISSO is the only medicine demonstrating statistically-significant overall survival benefit in this setting. Also increased the time patients with central nervous system metastases lived without disease progression

AstraZeneca today announced positive overall survival (OS) results from the Phase III FLAURA trial, a randomized, double-blinded, multicenter trial of TAGRISSO in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations.

TAGRISSO showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in OS, a secondary endpoint in the FLAURA Phase III trial, compared with erlotinib or gefitinib both of which were previous standard-of-care (SoC) treatments in this setting. The FLAURA trial met its primary endpoint in July 2017, showing a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), increasing the time patients lived without disease progression or death from any cause. The safety and tolerability of TAGRISSO was consistent with its established profile.

José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D said: “Today’s positive results show that TAGRISSO provides an unprecedented survival outcome versus previous standard-of-care epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors, reaffirming TAGRISSO as the 1st-line standard-of-care for EGFR-mutated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.”

AstraZeneca plans to present the OS results from the FLAURA trial at a forthcoming medical meeting.

TAGRISSO is currently approved in more than 74 countries, including the US, Japan and the EU, for 1st-line EGFR-mutated metastatic NSCLC.

TAGRISSO IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

TAGRISSO may cause serious side effects, including:

lung problems . TAGRISSO may cause lung problems that may lead to death. Symptoms may be similar to symptoms from lung cancer. Tell your doctor right away if you have any new or worsening lung symptoms, including trouble breathing, shortness of breath, cough, or fever

. TAGRISSO may cause lung problems that may lead to death. Symptoms may be similar to symptoms from lung cancer. Tell your doctor right away if you have any new or worsening lung symptoms, including trouble breathing, shortness of breath, cough, or fever heart problems, including heart failure . TAGRISSO may cause heart problems that may lead to death. Your doctor should check your heart function before you start taking TAGRISSO and during treatment as needed. Tell your doctor right away if you have any of the following signs and symptoms of a heart problem: feeling like your heart is pounding or racing, shortness of breath, swelling of your ankles and feet, feeling lightheaded

. TAGRISSO may cause heart problems that may lead to death. Your doctor should check your heart function before you start taking TAGRISSO and during treatment as needed. Tell your doctor right away if you have any of the following signs and symptoms of a heart problem: feeling like your heart is pounding or racing, shortness of breath, swelling of your ankles and feet, feeling lightheaded eye problems. TAGRISSO may cause eye problems. Tell your doctor right away if you have symptoms of eye problems which may include watery eyes, sensitivity to light, eye pain, eye redness, or vision changes. Your doctor may send you to see an eye specialist (ophthalmologist) if you get eye problems with TAGRISSO

Before taking TAGRISSO, tell your doctor about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have lung or breathing problems

have heart problems, including a condition called long QTc syndrome

have problems with your electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, calcium or magnesium

have a history of eye problems

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. TAGRISSO can harm your unborn baby. Tell your doctor right away if you become pregnant during treatment with TAGRISSO or think you may be pregnant Females who are able to become pregnant should use effective birth control during treatment with TAGRISSO and for 6 weeks after the final dose of TAGRISSO Males who have female partners that are able to become pregnant should use effective birth control during treatment with TAGRISSO and for 4 months after the final dose of TAGRISSO

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if TAGRISSO passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with TAGRISSO and for 2 weeks after your final dose of TAGRISSO. Talk to your doctor about the best way to feed your baby during this time

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, or herbal supplements. Especially tell your doctor if you take a heart or blood pressure medicine

The most common side effects of TAGRISSO are:

diarrhea

rash

dry skin

changes in your nails, including: redness, tenderness, pain, inflammation, brittleness, separation from nailbed, and shedding of nails

mouth sores

tiredness

decreased appetite

Tell your doctor if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.

These are not all the possible side effects of TAGRISSO. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

What is TAGRISSO?

TAGRISSO is a prescription medicine for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic). TAGRISSO is used:

as a first treatment if tumors have a certain abnormal epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene(s)

or

for a certain type of EGFR gene that has been treated with an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) medicine that did not work or is no longer working

Your doctor will perform a test to make sure that TAGRISSO is right for you.

It is not known if TAGRISSO is safe and effective in children.

Please see full Prescribing Information including Patient Information.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, accounting for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths, more than breast, prostate and colorectal cancers combined. Lung cancer is broadly split into NSCLC and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with 80-85% classified as NSCLC. Approximately 10-15% of NSCLC patients in the US and Europe, and 30-40% of patients in Asia have EGFR-mutated (EGFRm) NSCLC. These patients are particularly sensitive to treatment with EGFR TKIs which block the cell-signaling pathways that drive the growth of tumor cells. Approximately 25% of patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC have brain metastases at diagnosis, increasing to approximately 40% within two years of diagnosis. The presence of brain metastases often reduces median survival to less than eight months.

About TAGRISSO

TAGRISSO (osimertinib) is a third-generation, irreversible EGFR TKI designed to inhibit both EGFR-sensitizing and EGFR T790M-resistance mutations, with clinical activity against central nervous system metastases. TAGRISSO 40mg and 80mg once-daily oral tablets have now received approval in more than 70 countries, including the US, Japan and the EU, for 1st-line EGFR-mutated advanced NSCLC, and in more than 80 countries, including the US, Japan, China and the EU, for 2nd-line use in patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive advanced NSCLC. TAGRISSO is also being developed in the adjuvant setting (ADAURA trial), in the locally-advanced unresectable setting (LAURA), in combination with chemotherapy (FLAURA2) and in combination with potential new medicines (SAVANNAH, ORCHARD).

About FLAURA

The FLAURA trial assessed the efficacy and safety of TAGRISSO 80mg orally once daily vs. comparator EGFR-TKIs (either erlotinib [150mg orally, once daily] or gefitinib [250mg orally, once daily]) in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC. The trial was double-blinded and randomized, with 556 patients across 29 countries.

About AstraZeneca in lung cancer

AstraZeneca has a comprehensive portfolio of approved and potential new medicines in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of different forms of lung cancer spanning several stages of disease, lines of therapy and modes of action. We aim to address the unmet needs of patients with EGFR-mutated tumors as a genetic driver of disease, which occur in 10-15% of NSCLC patients in the US and EU and 30-40% of NSCLC patients in Asia, with our approved medicines gefitinib and TAGRISSO, and ongoing Phase III trials FLAURA, FLAURA2, ADAURA and LAURA as well as the Phase III exploratory combination trials SAVANNAH and ORCHARD.

Our extensive late-stage Immuno-Oncology program focuses on lung cancer patients without a known genetic mutation which represents up to 50% of all patients with lung cancer. Durvalumab, an anti-PDL1 antibody, is in development as monotherapy (Phase III trials ADJUVANT BR.31, PACIFIC-4, PACIFIC-5, and PEARL) and in combination with tremelimumab and/or chemotherapy (AEGEAN, PACIFIC-2, NEPTUNE, POSEIDON, ADRIATIC and CASPIAN Phase III trials).

About AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in Oncology and offers a quickly-growing portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to transform patients’ lives and the Company’s future. With at least six new medicines to be launched between 2014 and 2020, and a broad pipeline of small molecules and biologics in development, we are committed to advance oncology as a key growth driver for AstraZeneca focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers. In addition to our core capabilities, we actively pursue innovative partnerships and investments that accelerate the delivery of our strategy as illustrated by our investment in Acerta Pharma in hematology.

By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms – Immuno-Oncology, Tumor Drivers and Resistance, DNA Damage Response and Antibody Drug Conjugates – and by championing the development of personalized combinations, AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer treatment and one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.

US-30646 Last Updated 8/19

