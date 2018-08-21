Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA (AZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AstraZeneca : Tagrisso approved in Japan for 1st-line treatment of EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 08:12am CEST

1st-line Tagrisso offers a potential new standard of care for Japanese lung cancer patients

AstraZeneca today announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Tagrisso (osimertinib) for the 1st-line treatment of patients with inoperable or recurrent epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), following priority review. The approval is based on results from the global Phase III FLAURA trial which included Japanese patients and which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Head of the Oncology Business Unit, said: 'Tagrisso is already approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive inoperable or recurrent NSCLC that is resistant to existing 1st-line EGFR-inhibitor medicines. Today's approval moves the use of Tagrisso to the 1st-line setting, replacing older medicines which, given the high prevalence of the EGFR mutation in Japan, offers an important new treatment option for these patients.'

The FLAURA trial compared Tagrisso to current 1st-line EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), erlotinib or gefitinib in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated (EGFRm) NSCLC. In the trial, Tagrisso demonstrated superior progression-free survival (PFS) of 18.9 months compared with 10.2 months for the comparator arm (see table below), and this benefit was consistent across all subgroups including in patients with or without central nervous system (CNS) metastases, an important benefit for lung cancer patients.

FLAURA trial efficacy results according to investigator assessment

Efficacy parameter

Tagrisso
(N=279)

EGFR-TKI comparator (gefitinib or erlotinib)

(N=277)

PFS

Number of events (62% maturity)

136 (49)

206 (74)

Median PFS (95%

confidence interval [CI])

18.9 months (15.2, 21.4)

10.2 months (9.6, 11.1)

Hazard ratio (HR [95% CI]); p-value

0.46 (0.37, 0.57); p

Objective response rate (ORR)

Response rate (95% CI)

80% (75, 85)

76% (70, 81)

Odds ratio (95% CI); p-value

1.3 (0.9, 1.9); p=0.2421

Duration of response (DoR)

Median DoR (95% CI)

17.2 months (13.8, 22.0)

8.5 months (7.3, 9.8)

Safety data for Tagrisso in the FLAURA trial were in line with those observed in prior clinical trials. Tagrisso was generally well tolerated, with Grade 3 or higher adverse events (AEs) occurring in 34% of patients taking Tagrisso and 45% in the comparator arm. The most common adverse reactions in patients treated with Tagrisso were rash/acne (54.5%), diarrhoea (49.5%), dry skin/eczema (33.3%) and nail disorder including paronychia (32.6%) (at the time of supplementary approval).

Tagrisso has now received approval in 40 countries for the 1st-line treatment of patients with metastatic EGFRm NSCLC, including the US, Japan and in Europe. Other global health authority reviews and submissions are ongoing.

About EGFRm NSCLC

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, accounting for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths, more than breast, prostate and colorectal cancers combined. Lung cancer is broadly split into NSCLC and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with 80-85% classified as NSCLC. Approximately 10-15% of NSCLC patients in the US and Europe, and 30-40% of patients in Asia have EGFRm NSCLC. These patients are particularly sensitive to treatment with EGFR-TKIs which block the cell-signalling pathways that drive the growth of tumour cells. Approximately 25% of patients with EGFRm NSCLC have brain metastases at diagnosis, increasing to approximately 40% within two years of diagnosis. The presence of brain metastases often reduces median survival to less than 8 months.

About Tagrisso

Tagrisso (osimertinib) is a third-generation, irreversible EGFR-TKI designed to inhibit both EGFR-sensitising and EGFR T790M-resistance mutations, with clinical activity against CNS metastases. Tagrisso 40mg and 80mg once-daily oral tablets have now received approval in 40 countries, including the US, Japan and in Europe, for 1st-line EGFRm advanced NSCLC, and more than 75 countries, including the US, Japan, China and in Europe, for 2nd-line use in patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive advanced NSCLC. Tagrisso is also being developed in the adjuvant setting (ADAURA), in the locally-advanced unresectable setting (LAURA), and in combination with other treatments.

About the FLAURA trial

The FLAURA trial assessed the efficacy and safety of Tagrisso 80mg orally once daily vs. standard-of-care EGFR-TKIs (either erlotinib [150mg orally, once daily] or gefitinib [250mg orally, once daily]) in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC. The trial was double-blinded and randomised, with 556 patients across 29 countries.

About AstraZeneca in Lung Cancer

AstraZeneca has a comprehensive portfolio of approved and potential new medicines in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of lung cancer across all stages of disease and lines of therapy. We aim to address the unmet needs of patients with EGFRm NSCLC with our approved medicines, Iressa and Tagrisso, and with the Phase III ADAURA and LAURA trials.

Our Immuno-Oncology portfolio includes Imfinzi, an anti-PDL1 antibody, which is in development as monotherapy (ADJUVANT, PACIFIC2, MYSTIC and PEARL trials) and in combination with tremelimumab and/or chemotherapy (MYSTIC, NEPTUNE, CASPIAN, and POSEIDON trials).

About AstraZeneca in Oncology

AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in oncology and offers a quickly-growing portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to transform patients' lives and the Company's future. With at least six new medicines to be launched between 2014 and 2020, and a broad pipeline of small molecules and biologics in development, we are committed to advance oncology as a key growth driver for AstraZeneca focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers. In addition to our core capabilities, we actively pursue innovative partnerships and investments that accelerate the delivery of our strategy, as illustrated by our investment in Acerta Pharma in haematology.

By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms - Immuno-Oncology, Tumour Drivers and Resistance, DNA Damage Response and Antibody Drug Conjugates - and by championing the development of precision combinations, AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer treatment and one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 06:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA
08:12aASTRAZENECA : Tagrisso approved in Japan for 1st-line treatment of EGFR-mutated ..
PU
08:01aASTRAZENECA : AZ's Tagrisso approved in Japan for 1st-line NSCLC
AQ
08/20ASTRAZENECA : Antibacterial company Entasis proposes NASDAQ IPO
AQ
08/20China unveils cancer drugs for medical insurance access negotiation
AQ
08/20ASTRAZENECA : is advancing understanding of cardio-renal-metabolic interconnecti..
PU
08/18ASTRAZENECA : Biopharma Spinout Entasis Files for IPO
DJ
08/15ASTRAZENECA : Issues Global Bond Offer Worth $3 Billion
DJ
08/15ASTRAZENECA : prices a $3bn bond issue
AQ
08/09ASTRAZENECA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/08Merck's Zepatier price cut lands it co-exclusive status on Express Scripts 20..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Big Pharma in the green in early trade 
08/16Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
08/15AstraZeneca prices $3B debt offering 
08/14CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS : Potential For A Near-Term Run Up 
08/143 THINGS IN BIOTECH, AUGUST 14 : Is Stemline Finally A Go In Cancer? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 220 M
EBIT 2018 5 340 M
Net income 2018 2 209 M
Debt 2018 14 759 M
Yield 2018 3,58%
P/E ratio 2018 43,26
P/E ratio 2019 35,72
EV / Sales 2018 4,97x
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
Capitalization 95 778 M
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target -0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sean Bohen Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA16.75%95 778
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.76%360 750
PFIZER16.21%246 736
NOVARTIS0.10%211 093
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.66%208 211
MERCK AND COMPANY24.70%183 667
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.