AstraZeneca : Tagrisso is the only 1st-line treatment for EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer to deliver a median overall survival of more than three years

In the FLAURA trial, the safety and tolerability of Tagrisso was consistent with its established profile. Tagrisso was generally well tolerated, with Grade 3 or higher adverse events (AEs) occurring in 42% of patients taking Tagrisso versus 47% in the comparator arm. The most common AEs in patients treated with Tagrisso were diarrhoea (60%), rash (59%), nail toxicity (39%), dry skin (38%), stomatitis (29%), fatigue (21%) and decreased appetite (20%). Despite almost twice the length of therapy, fewer patients experienced a grade 3 or higher AE (42% vs. 47%) or discontinued due to AEs (15% vs. 18%).

The FLAURA trial met its primary endpoint in July 2017, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS, increasing the time patients lived without disease progression or death from any cause.

Tagrisso is currently approved in 78 countries, including the US, Japan, China and the EU, for 1st-line EGFR-mutated (EGFRm) metastatic NSCLC.

About lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, accounting for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths, more than breast, prostate and colorectal cancers combined.2 Lung cancer is broadly split into NSCLC and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with 80-85% classified as NSCLC.3 Approximately 10-15% of NSCLC patients in the US and Europe, and 30-40% of patients in Asia have EGFRm NSCLC.4-6 These patients are particularly sensitive to treatment with EGFR-TKIs which block the cell-signalling pathways that drive the growth of tumour cells. Approximately 25% of patients with EGFRm NSCLC have brain metastases at diagnosis, increasing to approximately 40% within two years of diagnosis.7 The presence of brain metastases often reduces median survival to less than eight months.8

About Tagrisso

Tagrisso (osimertinib) is a third-generation, irreversible EGFR-TKI designed to inhibit both EGFR-sensitising and EGFR T790M-resistance mutations, with clinical activity against CNS metastases. Tagrisso 40mg and 80mg once-daily oral tablets have now received approval in more than 75 countries, including the US, Japan, China and the EU, for 1st-line EGFRm advanced NSCLC, and in more than 85 countries, including the US, Japan, China and the EU, for 2nd-line use in patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive advanced NSCLC. Tagrisso is also being developed in the adjuvant setting (ADAURA trial), in the locally-advanced unresectable setting (LAURA), in combination with chemotherapy (FLAURA2) in the metastatic setting, and with potential new medicines to address resistance to EGFR-TKIs (SAVANNAH, ORCHARD).

About FLAURA

The FLAURA trial assessed the efficacy and safety of Tagrisso 80mg orally once daily versus comparator EGFR-TKIs (either gefitinib [250mg orally, once daily] or erlotinib [150mg orally, once daily]) in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC. The trial was double-blinded and randomised, with 556 patients across 29 countries.

About AstraZeneca in lung cancer

AstraZeneca has a comprehensive portfolio of approved and potential new medicines in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of different forms of lung cancer spanning several stages of disease, lines of therapy and modes of action. We aim to address the unmet needs of patients with EGFR-mutated tumours as a genetic driver of disease, which occur in 10-15% of NSCLC patients in the US and EU and 30-40% of NSCLC patients in Asia, with our approved medicines Iressa (gefitinib) and Tagrisso, and ongoing Phase III trials ADAURA, LAURA and FLAURA2 as well as the Phase II combination trials SAVANNAH and ORCHARD.4-6

Our extensive late-stage Immuno-Oncology programme focuses on lung cancer patients without a targetable genetic mutation which represents approximately three-quarters of all patients with lung cancer.9Imfinzi (durvalumab), an anti-PDL1 antibody, is in development for patients with advanced disease (Phase III trials POSEIDON, PEARL, and CASPIAN) and for patients in earlier stages of disease including potentially-curative settings (Phase III trials AEGEAN, PACIFIC-2, ADRIATIC, ADJUVANT BR.31, PACIFIC-4, and PACIFIC-5) both as monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab and/or chemotherapy.

About AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in oncology and offers a quickly-growing portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to transform patients' lives and the Company's future. With at least six new medicines to be launched between 2014 and 2020, and a broad pipeline of small molecules and biologics in development, the Company is committed to advance oncology as a key growth driver for AstraZeneca focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers. In addition to AstraZeneca's main capabilities, the Company is actively pursuing innovative partnerships and investments that accelerate the delivery of our strategy, as illustrated by the investment in Acerta Pharma in haematology.

By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms - Immuno-Oncology, Tumour Drivers and Resistance, DNA Damage Response and Antibody Drug Conjugates - and by championing the development of personalised combinations, AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer treatment and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

