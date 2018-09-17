AstraZeneca : Three-Drug Combination Meets 8 out of 9 Objectives in COPD Trial

By Carlo Martuscelli

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Monday that a phase 3 trial of a three-drug combination for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease met eight out of its main objectives.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company said that the results of the Kronos trial, which compared a combination of budesonide, glycopyrronium and formoterol with a number of rival therapies, was published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

The three-drug cocktail called PT010 showed a significant reduction of exacerbations in patients with the disease compared with rival therapy, the company said.

AstraZeneca said it plans on making a first regulatory submission for the drug in the second half of the year.

