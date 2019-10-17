AstraZeneca : Trastuzumab deruxtecan granted FDA Priority Review

Trastuzumab deruxtecan granted FDA Priority Review

17.10.2019

Trastuzumab deruxtecan granted FDA Priority Review for

treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Daiichi Sankyo) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for [fam-] trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS- 8201) and granted Priority Review.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for trastuzumab deruxtecan, a HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC) and potential new medicine for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, is set for the second quarter of 2020.

José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said: "Trastuzumab deruxtecan has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have limited treatment options today. This Priority Review draws on the strength and the consistency of results seen in the Phase I and Phase II trials and is a critical step on the journey to deliver this potential new medicine to patients."

Antoine Yver, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Oncology Research and Development, Daiichi Sankyo, said: "We are pleased that the FDA has accepted the application and granted Priority Review, as we believe trastuzumab deruxtecan has the potential to redefine the treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. Following the recent regulatory submission in Japan, we look forward to working closely with regulatory authorities to bring trastuzumab deruxtecan to patients in the US and Japan as soon as possible."

Trastuzumab deruxtecan was previously granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Fast Track designation. The

BLA is based on the combination of data from the Phase I trial published in The Lancet Oncologyand the pivotal Phase II

DESTINY-Breast01 trial.1 The response rate observed in DESTINY-Breast01, as assessed by an independent review committee, validated the clinical activity observed in the Phase I trial. Detailed data from DESTINY-Breast01 will be presented at the forthcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December.

About HER2

HER2 is a tyrosine kinase receptor growth-promoting protein found on the surface of some cancer cells that is associated with

aggressive disease and poorer prognosis in breast cancer patients.2 To be considered HER2-positive, tumour cancer cells are usually tested by one of two methods: immunohistochemistry (IHC) or fluorescent in situ hybridisation (FISH). IHC test

results are reported as: 0, IHC 1+, IHC 2+, or IHC 3+2 .A finding of IHC 3+ and/or FISH amplification is considered positive2.

About HER2-positive breast cancer

Approximately one in five breast cancers are HER2-positive.3,4 Despite recent improvements and approvals of new medicines, there remains significant clinical needs for patients with advanced HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.5,6 This disease

remains incurable with patients eventually progressing after available treatments.5,6 Additionally, there are currently no approved HER2-targeted medicines for HER2 FISH negative, IHC 2+ or IHC 1+ tumours.

About DESTINY-Breast01

DESTINY-Breast01 is a pivotal Phase II, open-label, global, multicentre, two-part trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of trastuzumab deruxtecan in patients with HER2-positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine. The primary endpoint of the trial is objective response rate, as determined by independent central review. Secondary objectives include duration of response, disease control rate, clinical benefit rate, progression-free survival and overall survival. Enrolment into DESTINY-Breast01 was completed in September 2018 with 253 patients at more than 100 sites across North America, Europe, Japan and other countries in Asia.