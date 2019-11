By Adriano Marchese

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Friday that its Qtrilmet drug has been approved in the European Union to treat type-2 diabetes.

The drug maker said that Qtrilmet, a modified-release tablet to improve glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes, was approved by the European Commission, based on data from five Phase 3 trials.

The drug was approved in the U.S. in May under the name Qternmet XR.

