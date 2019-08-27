AstraZeneca : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga

Farxiga, one of AstraZeneca's top 10 drugs by sales, is part of the SGLT2-inhibitor class of antidiabetics that cause the kidneys to expel blood sugar from the body through urine.

In July, U.S. regulators declined to approve Farxiga as a supplement to insulin in adults with type-1 diabetes where insulin alone was not able to control blood sugar levels.

The treatment is already approved in the United States to treat type-2 diabetes, the more common form of the condition.

Farxiga competes with rival diabetes drugs, including Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance and Novo Nordisk's Victoza.

