Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA

(AZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 02:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted fast track status for the development of its diabetes drug Farxiga to prevent heart and kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Farxiga, one of AstraZeneca's top 10 drugs by sales, is part of the SGLT2-inhibitor class of antidiabetics that cause the kidneys to expel blood sugar from the body through urine.

In July, U.S. regulators declined to approve Farxiga as a supplement to insulin in adults with type-1 diabetes where insulin alone was not able to control blood sugar levels.

The treatment is already approved in the United States to treat type-2 diabetes, the more common form of the condition.

Farxiga competes with rival diabetes drugs, including Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance and Novo Nordisk's Victoza.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -0.74% 7253 Delayed Quote.24.52%
NOVO NORDISK AS 0.26% 352 Delayed Quote.17.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA
03:29aLondon leads European markets lower as investors play waiting game
RE
02:56aASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Fa..
RE
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/23GSK builds oncology pipeline as drug shown to help myeloma patients
RE
08/22ASTRAZENECA : China Partner Granted Marketing Authorization for Anemia Drug
DJ
08/22ASTRAZENECA : to Buy US FDA Priority Review Voucher for $95 Million
DJ
08/22ASTRAZENECA : agrees to buy US FDA Priority Review Voucher from Sobi
PU
08/22ASTRAZENECA : Roxadustat approved in China for the treatment of
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 979 M
EBIT 2019 6 401 M
Net income 2019 2 292 M
Debt 2019 11 358 M
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 50,4x
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,39x
EV / Sales2020 4,90x
Capitalization 118 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 89,29  $
Last Close Price 89,86  $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shriti Vadera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA24.52%117 352
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.97%337 285
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.03%236 325
MERCK AND COMPANY12.39%219 885
NOVARTIS16.25%202 431
PFIZER-21.33%192 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group