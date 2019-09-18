Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA

(AZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : amends collaboration with Ironwood for Linzess in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 02:57am EDT

AstraZeneca has amended its collaboration agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ironwood) in China mainland, China Hong Kong and China Macau for Linzess* (linaclotide), a first-in-class new treatment for patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). IBS-C is characterised by symptoms of abdominal pain and constipation, is a chronic and prevalent functional gastrointestinal disorder in China and there are currently few treatment options for this condition.

The amended agreement gives AstraZeneca sole responsibility for developing, manufacturing and commercialising Linzess in China mainland, China Hong Kong and China Macau. Ironwood will no longer be involved in the research and development or the commercialisation of Linzess; it will also transfer manufacturing responsibility to AstraZeneca.

The two companies first entered into a collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise Linzess in 2012. Under the original collaboration agreement, AstraZeneca and Ironwood were jointly responsible for strategic oversight of the development and commercialisation of Linzess in China, while AstraZeneca had primary responsibility for local operational execution.

Linzess was approved by the National Medical Products Administration for adults with IBS-C in January 2019 in China, where it is expected to be launched in 2019.

Leon Wang, Executive Vice President, International and President of AstraZeneca China, said: 'Linzess is an important new treatment for this type of IBS in China, where there is a specific high unmet medical need. Today's amended agreement allows us to bring this innovative medicine to patients more efficiently and will contribute further to our strong growth in this significant market.'

Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood, said: 'AstraZeneca has substantial experience and capabilities in developing and commercialising medicines in China. There are approximately 14 million adults suffering from IBS-C in China alone and we believe AstraZeneca is well-positioned to bring Linzess to these patients.'

Financial considerations

AstraZeneca will pay Ironwood three non-contingent payments, totalling $35m, between 2021 and 2024. In addition, Ironwood could receive up to $90m in milestone payments, contingent on the achievement of certain sales targets. Ironwood will also be eligible for royalties beginning in the mid-single-digit percent, based on the annual net sales of Linzess in China mainland, China Hong Kong and China Macau where Ironwood will no longer jointly fund the development and commercialisation of Linzess or share in the profit from sales.

About Linzess

Linzess is a guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C) agonist that is thought, based on learnings from non-clinical trials, to work in two ways. Linzess binds to the GC-C receptor locally within the intestinal epithelium. Activation of GC-C results in increased intestinal fluid secretion and accelerated transit and a decrease in the activity of pain-sensing nerves in the intestine. The clinical relevance of the effect on pain fibres, based on non-clinical trials, has not been established. *Linzess® is a registered trademark of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM), and Respiratory. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 06:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA
02:57aASTRAZENECA : amends collaboration with Ironwood for Linzess in China
PU
02:32aAstraZeneca Amends China Collaboration Agreement With Ironwood
DJ
02:13aASTRAZENECA : amends collaboration with Ironwood
PU
02:01aASTRAZENECA : amends collaboration with Ironwood for Linzess in China
AQ
09/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 ends on a flat note, Sirius Minerals p..
RE
09/16ASTRAZENECA : FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Farxiga in Heart Failure
DJ
09/16ASTRAZENECA : redefines cancer treatment with practice-changing data at ESMO 201..
PU
09/16ASTRAZENECA : FDA grants Fast Track designation for Farxiga in heart failure
PU
09/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : JD Sports leads FTSE 100 higher, rate cut hopes support
RE
09/09UK bluechips give up gains as sterling strengthens
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 966 M
EBIT 2019 6 383 M
Net income 2019 2 301 M
Debt 2019 11 471 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 48,3x
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,19x
EV / Sales2020 4,73x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 93,74  $
Last Close Price 86,14  $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shriti Vadera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA17.33%112 822
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.38%342 221
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.28%240 139
MERCK AND COMPANY7.98%211 257
PFIZER-16.38%201 883
NOVARTIS16.65%198 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group