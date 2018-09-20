AstraZeneca : presents further data showing the interconnectivity between cardiovascular and renal risks in diabetes at EASD 2018

Head-to-head results of Farxiga vs. insulin or sulfonylurea in type-2 diabetes, with key data on the safety and efficacy of Farxiga in both type-1 and type-2 diabetes



Results of 10 randomised trials from the DURATION

clinical programme for Bydureon

New data on MEDI0382, a potential first-in-class

oxyntomodulin-like peptide for type-2 diabetes



AstraZeneca and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, will present more than 50 abstracts from the Company's Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism (CVRM) therapy area at the 54th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Berlin, Germany, 1-5 October 2018.

This latest research underscores AstraZeneca's expansive clinical trial programme and comprehensive approach to advancing clinical practice in the management of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CaReMe) diseases. Data to be presented from the Company's broad portfolio include Farxiga (dapagliflozin) and Bydureon (exenatide extended-release) in type-2 diabetes (T2D), alone and in combination with other diabetes therapies. Highlights also include data on the potential of Farxiga in type-1 diabetes (T1D) and additional pre-clinical and clinical data for MEDI0382, a potential first-in-class oxyntomodulin-like peptide for type-2 diabetes and the latest candidate in the Company's CVRM pipeline.

Ludovic Helfgott, Vice President, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism at AstraZeneca, said: 'Our key data at EASD will expand understanding around the persistent cardiovascular and renal risks in patients with type-2 diabetes, as well as the unmet need in type-1 diabetes, where we are at the forefront of advancing treatment for patients. We are constantly pursuing science to advance the management of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases to improve patient outcomes.'

New data to highlight the potential of Farxiga in T2D and interconnectivity between CV and renal diseases

Highlights include several abstracts evaluating the effects of Farxiga alone and in combination in treating T2D, and in patients with CV (including heart failure) and renal risk factors. Research into CaReMe diseases includes a recent trial on CV outcomes and mortality in people with T2D and associated comorbidities (Poster #1177). The results will illustrate the importance of identifying novel protection strategies for various T2D-related comorbidities, including heart failure and chronic kidney disease, and may have implications for investigating risk in T2D patients.

A further presentation will include 52-week results of Farxiga as an add-on therapy to Onglyza (saxagliptin) in addition to metformin, compared with insulin in patients with or without sulfonylurea therapy.

For patients with T1D, insulin is the standard therapy with no oral treatment options approved to date. The latest sub-analysis (Poster #612) of pooled data from the DEPICT (Dapagliflozin Evaluation in Patients with Inadequately Controlled Type-1 Diabetes) clinical trial programme (DEPICT-1 and DEPICT-2) features an evaluation on the effect of Farxiga in T1D patients taking adjustable insulin treatment. The analysis will look at two composite endpoints, including those determining instances of weight gain, severe hypoglycaemia and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). Farxiga is currently not approved in T1D.

AstraZeneca will also present an analysis from the CVD-REAL study (Poster #635) which evaluated the efficacy and safety of SGLT2 inhibitors vs. other glucose-lowering medicines. This additional analysis will look at data across a larger number of countries and patients, with a longer duration of follow up than previously evaluated.

Comprehensive new analyses of the safety and efficacy of Bydureon

Results will also be presented from 10 randomised Phase III, 24-to-30-week clinical trials within the DURATION programme (Poster #737), which evaluated the safety and efficacy of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist Bydureon, administered once-weekly either subcutaneously or with an autoinjector, in patients with T2D.

Advancing a potential first-in-class approach to T2D with MEDI0382

From the Company's promising CVRM pipeline, there will be an oral presentation of data from a Phase IIa trial on the observed effects of MEDI0382 on glucose control and weight loss in patients with T2D (Presentation #164). MEDI0382 is an oxyntomodulin-like peptide and potential new medicine designed to simultaneously activate the GLP-1 and glucagon (GLU) receptors, with the goal of achieving glucose control, reduced body weight and increased energy expenditure in patients with T2D.

Details of the key abstracts from AstraZeneca/MedImmune at EASD 2018:

Abstract title Presentation details Farxiga Effects of dapagliflozin on urine and plasma metabolome in patients with type 2 diabetes: preliminary results Poster #653

Tuesday Oct 2, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 049 Novel aspects of SGLT2 inhibitors Pooled data analysis of composite endpoints from the DEPICT-1 and DEPICT-2 studies using dapagliflozin compared to placebo added to adjustable insulin in type 1 diabetes Poster #612

Tuesday Oct 2, 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Poster Session: PS 044 Are SGLT2 inhibitors effective and safe in type 1 diabetes? Pooled analysis of the duration of type 1 diabetes in dapagliflozin vs placebo on adjustable insulin therapy from DEPICT 1 and 2: effects on glycaemia, weight and insulin dosage Poster #613

Tuesday Oct 2, 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Poster Session: PS 044 Are SGLT2 inhibitors effective and safe in type 1 diabetes? Dapagliflozin preserves renal function in patients with T2DM: a longitudinal meta-analysis of eGFR in clinical trials Poster #617

Wednesday Oct 3, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 045 Microvascular effects of SGLT2 inhibitors: focus on kidneys and eyes Effect of dapagliflozin on renal and cardiac function in patients with type 2 diabetes and albuminuria - a randomized study Poster #619

Wednesday Oct 3, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 045 Microvascular effects of SGLT2 inhibitors: focus on kidneys and eyes Efficacy of dapagliflozin plus saxagliptin vs insulin glargine at 52 weeks in patients with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled by metformin with or without sulfonylurea Poster #775

Wednesday Oct 3, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 063 DPP4 inhibitors: new regiments and new comparisons Effect of dapagliflozin (DAPA) on cardiovascular and renal risk factors in patients with type 2 diabetes treated with or without renin-angiotensin system inhibitors (RASi) Poster #622

Wednesday Oct 3, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 045 Microvascular effects of SGLT2 inhibitors: focus on kidneys and eyes Durability of improved patient-reported outcomes in type 2 diabetes patients treated with dapagliflozin plus saxagliptin vs insulin glargine Poster #830

Wednesday Oct 3, 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Poster Session: PS 070 Clinical outcomes in insulin treated patients New SGLT-2i versus bolus insulin users as add-on to stable basal insulin treatment in T2D and associated risks of cardiovascular disease and mortality: an observational stud Presentation #113

Wednesday Oct 3, 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Session: OP 19 SGLT2 inhibitors: new mechanisms and clinical evidence (the Langerhans Hall) Lower cardiovascular risk with SGLT-2 inhibitors vs other glucose-lowering drugs - real world data from Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Middle East: the CVD-REAL study Poster #635.

Thursday Oct 4, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 047 SGLT2 inhibitors around the world: evidence from clinical trials and registries DAPADream: improvement of time in range after SGLT2-add-on-medication in youth and young adults with T1D during unannounced meals under full closed loop CSII Poster #640

Thursday Oct 4, 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Poster Session: PS 048 Glycaemic and metabolic effects of SGLT2 inhibitors Dapagliflozin plus saxagliptin add-on to metformin reduces liver fat and adipose tissue volume in patients with type 2 diabetes Poster #647

Thursday Oct 4, 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Poster Session: PS 048 Glycaemic and metabolic effects of SGLT2 inhibitors

Bydureon DURATION-8 randomised controlled trial 104-week results: efficacy and safety of once-weekly exenatide (ExQW) plus once-daily dapagliflozin (DAPA) versus ExQW or DAPA alone Presentation #37

Langerhans Hall

Tuesday Oct 2, 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Presentation: OP 07 New insights from clinical trials with incretin-based therapies Potential impact of differential drop-in of open-label diabetes medications in EXSCEL Presentation #40

Langerhans Hall

Tuesday Oct 2, 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Presentation: OP 07 New insights from clinical trials with incretin-based therapies Cardiovascular safety and efficacy of exenatide once-weekly in patients with moderate renal dysfunction in the EXenatide Study of Cardiovascular Event Lowering (EXSCEL) Presentation #73

Langerhans Hall

Wednesday Oct 3, 10:15 AM - 11:45 AM

Presentation: OP 13 GLP1 receptor agonists, SGLT2 inhibitors and the kidney: new lessons from large clinical trials Effect of the exenatide plus dapagliflozin combination on fatty liver index and insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients: the DURATION-8 trial Poster #721

Wednesday Oct 3, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 057 Lipids and fatty liver: What GLP1 receptor agonists can do Efficacy and safety with exenatide once weekly: clinical trial results from 10 randomised trials (the DURATION programme) Poster #737

Thursday Oct 4, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 059 On the efficacy of GLP1 receptor agonists

MEDI0382 MEDI0382, a GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonist, reduces weight and improves metabolism via central and peripheral actions Poster #605

Tuesday Oct 2, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 043 Weight regulation and obesity in humans and rodent models MEDI0382, a glucagon-like peptide 1/glucagon receptor dual agonist, in patients with type 2 diabetes: a multiple-ascending-dose study Poster #718

Tuesday Oct 2, 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Poster Session: PS 056 Metabolic effects of novel, dual and triple incretin agonists MEDI0382, a GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonist, improves NASH and reduces liver fibrosis in mice Poster #1210

Wednesday Oct 3, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 117 Treating NAFLD MEDI0382, a glucagon-like peptide 1/glucagon receptor dual agonist, significantly reduces hepatic fat content in subjects with type 2 diabetes mellitus Poster #727

Wednesday Oct 3, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 057 Lipids and fatty liver: What GLP1 receptor agonists can do Effects of MEDI0382, a glucagon-like peptide 1/glucagon receptor dual agonist, on pancreatic and incretin hormones Poster #778

Wednesday Oct 3, 1:15 PM - 2:15 PMPoster Session: PS 064 Incretin-based therapies: new mechanistic insights MEDI0382, a dual GLP-1 glucagon receptor agonist, promotes rapid glucose control and significant weight loss in patients with type 2 diabetes Presentation #164

Thursday Oct 4, 10:15 AM - 11:45 AM

Presentation: OP 28 Novel drug therapies: moving beyond GLP1 Robust glucose control and weight loss after 6 weeks of treatment with MEDI0382, a balanced GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonist, in patients with type 2 diabetes Poster #743

Thursday Oct 4, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 059 On the efficacy of GLP1 receptor agonists

General diabetes Quality of life in patients with type 2 diabetes initiating a second-line glucose-lowering therapy: the global DISCOVER study Poster #344

Thursday Oct 4, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 011 Type 2 diabetes therapy intensification Change over 12 months in HbA1c, fasting plasma glucose and weight among patients with type 2 diabetes in 37 countries: DISCOVER Poster #294

Wednesday Oct 3, 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Poster Session: PS 004 Diabetes: therapeutic approaches Global patterns of cardiovascular risk factor control in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: insights from the global DISCOVER study Poster #854

Tuesday Oct 2, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 073 Diabetes control around the world Second-line glucose-lowering therapies as chosen by cardiologists versus con-cardiologists: an analysis of the Diabetes Collaborative Registry Poster #345

Thursday Oct 4, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 011 Type 2 diabetes therapy intensification Eligibility varies across the 4 sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor cardiovascular outcomes trials among adults with type 2 diabetes: implications from the Diabetes Collaborative Registry Poster #1151

Tuesday Oct 2, 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Poster Session: PS 110 Treating cardiovascular disease in diabetes Cardiovascular outcomes and mortality in type 2 diabetes with associated cardio-renal-metabolic comorbidities Poster #1177

Thursday Oct 4, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Poster Session: PS 113 Epidemiology of cardiovascular disease and diabetes

Early science A novel human pluripotent stem cell (HPSC) derived alpha-cell model that behaves like primary cells in vitro and in vivo Presentation #104

Wednesday Oct 3, 10:15 AM -11:45 AM

Presentation: OP 18 From stem cells to human pancreas development Pharmacological characterisation of an ultra-long acting once weekly Insulin-Fc fusion with continuous glucose monitoring Poster #483

Wednesday Oct 3, 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Poster Session: PS 028 Balancing the books: insulin delivery and clearance MEDI4166, an antibody-peptide fusion molecule: multiple-ascending-dose study in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus Presentation #166

Heubner Hall

Thursday Oct 4, 10:15 AM - 11:45 AM

Presentation: OP 28 Novel drug therapies: moving beyond GLP1 A novel preclinical model to define the window between plasma glucose lowering versus water retention in the gut during SGLT1 inhibition Poster #491

Thursday Oct 4, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PMPoster Session: PS 029 Visit to the diabetes zoo: novel animal models The dual PPARα/γ-agonist tesaglitazar robustly induces browning of white fat in vitro and in vivo Presentation #200

Thursday Oct 4, 2:45 PM - 3:00 PM

Presentation: OP 34 Novelty in adipose tissue biology and lipid metabolism Novel FGF family members may represent drivers of β-cell dedifferentiation in T2D Presentation #190

Thursday Oct 4, 3:15 PM - 3:30 PM

Presentation: OP 32 Beta cells stick together to fight insulin resistance Bottom-up islet engineering Presentation #237

Friday Oct 5, 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM

Presentation: OP 42 Intercellular interactions and islet function

The full list of AstraZeneca/MedImmune scientific data can be accessed on the EASD website here.

