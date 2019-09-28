Log in
ASTRAZENECA

(AZN)
AstraZeneca's Lynparza Yields Positive Study Results

09/28/2019 | 11:05am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

AstraZeneca said a clinical trial showed its drug Lynparza was able to delay disease progression in women with advanced ovarian cancer.

The pharmaceutical company said Saturday that patients in the phase 3 Paola-1 trial who were administered Lynparza together with Avastin, a standard ovarian cancer treatment, showed a delay in the spread of the cancer compared with those who hadn't taken the drug.

AstraZeneca said the results showed that two years after the trial started, 46% of women who were given Lynparza didn't see their disease progress compared with 28% who weren't administered the treatment.

Lynparza is a PARP inhibitor, a group of drugs that have traditionally been reserved for people who have a mutation that makes their tumors particularly vulnerable to the compound. However, Astra said that the medicine worked regardless of the patient's genetic status

Lynparza was developed in collaboration with Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) In the first half of the year sales of the drug totaled $520 million, nearly double the same period the year before. Astra's cancer drug portfolio has been key to returning it to sales growth after the patents for a number of its blockbuster drugs expired.

David Fredrickson, executive vice president for Astra's oncology division, said that about 30% of patients with advanced ovarian cancer receive Lynparza in the U.S. in the first line setting-meaning together with standard treatments like surgery or chemotherapy.

Mr. Fredrickson said the latest set of results could see that number rising to 50% or more. He said talks with regulators are ongoing and the company was aiming for expanded approval in the U.S. and Europe next year.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 0.05% 7383 Delayed Quote.25.71%
MERCK AND COMPANY -1.16% 82.91 Delayed Quote.8.51%
MERCK KGAA 1.02% 103.65 Delayed Quote.15.19%
MERCK LTD 0.79% 4641.95 End-of-day quote.47.36%
MRK HOLDINGS INC 0.00% 177 End-of-day quote.27.34%
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Non-Executive Director
